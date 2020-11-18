An Album Release Against All Odds: Meet The Dense

The Dense studio

After four years of gigs, geographical separation, and a nationwide lockdown, The Dense is finally set to release their debut, self titled album on November 27th. The album was recorded in Dunedin and features eleven original alternative rock tracks.

The Dense roof gig

The band says that a lot of the album’s influence comes from being immersed in North Dunedin’s notorious student culture.

Dunedin’s influence isn’t hard to discern in the album– in between the observation-based lyricism and jangly guitar chords, reminiscent of the late 1980’s Dunedin Sound. The album is also heavily influenced by The Verlaines, Pretty Wicked Head, and The Stone Roses.

Guitarist, Liam Fairbairn says, “We spend a lot of time listening to early New Zealand alternative music and we think that’s shone through as a heavy influence in the songs we write, mix that in with a modern day scarfie lifestyle and you’ve pretty much got The Dense.”

The Dense’s nostalgic sound has been well received by the very city that influences so much of their music. Amongst Otago University students, The Dense is known for their gigs performed on the roof of a Leith street flat, just above the river that inspired the album’s opening track, ‘Water of Leith’.

Drummer, Jack Shaw says, “It feels like we are going against the grain in a way. People seem to appreciate the authenticity of three mates just playing original, homemade guitar music.”

The songs explore themes such as an eccentric red-head, ex-schoolmates, hangover food, and the band’s birthplace of Invercargill.

Already well-established in Southland and Otago’s music scene, The Dense have shared stages with local legends such as Left or Right, Skinny Hobos, Hot Donnas, and The Chills. They’ve also played at festivals Feastock and Basscamp.

The Dense’s debut album will be available on all streaming services from midnight November 27th.

BAND BIO

The Dense are a three-piece alternative rock band formed in 2016 in Invercargill. Members include Liam Fairbairn (guitar, vocals), Jack Shaw (drums), and Nepia Ruwhiu (lead vocals, bass). After their success winning the 2017 Southland Smokefree Rockquest final and being selected for the national top 20, The Dense persevered to keep the band going, despite their natural migration after high school. Ruwhiu moved to Christchurch, Shaw moved to Dunedin, and Fairbairn remained in Invercargill, making Dunedin a central hub to shape the influence of their debut album. The album was mixed and engineered by Peter Molteno.

The Dense members

