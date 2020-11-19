TVNZ Wins Big At TV Awards

TVNZ people and programmes won big tonight at the New Zealand Television Awards, taking home 26 coveted awards.

TVNZ 1’s Seven Sharp presenter, Hilary Barry was crowned Television Personality of the Year at tonight’s star-studded gala, won by public vote. She follows in the footsteps of fellow TVNZ presenters Matty McLean, Hayley Holt and Toni Street who have all won the title since the awards returned in 2017.

TVNZ’s Acting Head of News and Current Affairs, Graeme Muir says: “Hilary has had an absolutely outstanding year. She is much loved by viewers for her work co-presenting Seven Sharp but showed her great range to pivot during COVID Lockdown 1 to front a really important part of our coverage that New Zealanders trusted and appreciated.”

Drama, reality, comedy and factual series made by local production houses and screened on TVNZ's platforms also took out top awards.

The Luminaries (TVNZ 1) was honoured with seven awards. The stunning adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker-prize winning novel took home a raft of awards including Best Actor for Himesh Patel, Best Script awarded to Eleanor Catton, and Best Director Drama for Claire McCarthy. The epic drama series also won craft awards for: Best Cinematography: Drama, Best Postproduction Design, Best Costume Design and Best Makeup Design.

Continuing TVNZ’s run of wins for drama, One Lane Bridge* (TVNZ 1) scooped awards for Best Drama Series as well as Best Contribution to a Soundtrack. Runaway Millionaires* (TVNZ 1) was recognised for Best Feature Drama and Best Original Score.

TVNZ’s factual slate also had an impressive night with Best Factual Series awarded to New Zealand’s longest running television show, Hyundai Country Calendar* (TVNZ 1). The iconic programme scooped up a second award for Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual.

By the Balls* (TVNZ 1) was awarded Best Documentary, while Unbreakable* (TVNZ 1) took home the prize for Best Original Reality series.

Best Format Reality Series went to cooking extravaganza My Restaurant Rules (TVNZ 2).

Wellington Paranormal* (TVNZ 2) continued to solidify its place as the funniest show on TV, awarded Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme as well as Best Script: Comedy.

Aotearoa 250* (TVNZ 1) presented by Stacey Morrison and John Campbell, was awarded the coveted title of Best Live Event Coverage. For the second year in a row, Waka Huia+ (TVNZ 1) was awarded Best Reo Māori Programme.

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual went to Funny As* (TVNZ 1) while Pacific Island Food Revolution (TVNZ 1) took home a gong for Best Director: Multi Camera.

Kiri and Lou* (TVNZ 2) was named Best Children’s Programme.

Top television executive Andrew Shaw was named as this year’s recipient of the prestigious TV Legend honour for 2020. Andrew’s illustrious career spans more than four decades, in a huge variety of roles from kids' TV host, to director and producer, to top network executive. The award comes in recognition of Andrew’s incredible contribution to the industry, and in the year he stepped down from his full-time role at TVNZ.

TVNZ Director of Content, Cate Slater says: “Viewers love local content, and we’re thrilled to see such a large number of our local shows celebrated at tonight’s awards.

“Local content is a key part of what we do at TVNZ, and we engage the very best storytellers and creators from across the country to bring our local content to life for our audiences. Tonight’s success is only made possible with thanks to our incredible production company partners, cast and crews, as well as NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho. Congratulations to all our well-deserved winners.

“‘We’re also thrilled to see Andrew’s contributions recognised. He’s been an integral part of TVNZ’s success over so many years.”

*NZ On Air funded and supported

+Te Māngai Pāho funded and supported

The Luminaries (TVNZ 1) was a recipient of the NZ Screen Production Grant

