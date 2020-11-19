Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stadium Rock Is Back: Guns N' Roses Announce NZ Tour 2021

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 8:27 am
Press Release: TEG Dainty

Guns N’ Roses made our collective rock’n’roll dreams come true with 2017’s Not In This Lifetime tour and now Paul Dainty AM, President & CEO of TEG DAINTY is thrilled to announce one of the greatest bands of all time will return to tour our shores in NOVEMBER 2021.

As the first stadium tour announcement since the advent of COVID-19 and border closures pressed pause on touring, it’s fair to say our appetite for live music performances by international megastars has peaked and in Guns N’ Roses we trust!

With the bands six-city stadium shows across Australia bookending two New Zealand mammoth stadium events, Guns N’ Roses will take in Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Friday 19 November before performing their first ever South Island concert at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday 21 November.

Tickets for the New Zealand shows go on sale from Thursday 26 November at 10am NZDT.

Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

Paul Dainty, said, “Announcing an international tour of this magnitude as we come out of the most challenging year in the history of live entertainment is truly gratifying.

We’re all eager to return to business as usual and who better to lead the charge into international stadium touring than the mighty Guns N’ Roses! Witnessing the classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, reunited, on Australian and New Zealand stages during this historic band’s previous Not In This Lifetime tour was an unforgettable experience for fans and the reviews were unanimously glowing.

Now that COVID-related restrictions are easing, New Zealanders can look forward to the return of large-scale stadium events such as this and, let’s face it, Guns N’ Roses deliver every single time.”

Guns N’ Roses massive popularity in New Zealand is highlighted by their unparalleled chart success. Since 1987 every one of their album releases has gone platinum. Use Your Illusion I (4x Platinum) and Use Your Illusion II (5x Platinum) simultaneously debuted at #1 and #2 on the RIANZ chart, and Appetite For Destruction achieved 3x Platinum. The band’s 2004 9x Platinum Greatest Hits compilation topped the RIANZ chart, spent 5 weeks at #1 and remained on the chart for 50 weeks – making it one of New Zealand’s biggest selling albums of all time.

As the name of GNR’s 2017 tour suggests, many GNR fans once believed that they would only be able to experience founding members Axl, Slash and Duff sharing a stage again in their dreams. But then the band’s classic line-up regrouped for Coachella 2016 and the Not In This Lifetime tour was announced shortly afterwards, thrilling fans all over the world until November 2019. The Australasian leg of Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime stadium tour marked the first time that New Zealand fans witnessed Axl, Slash and Duff reunited since 1993’s Use Your Illusion tour, and the band’s onstage chemistry was undeniable.

Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting them with millions of fans across the globe. In New Zealand in 2017, close to 90,000 fans rocked-out in Wellington Stadium, and Auckland’s Western Springs to GNR’s blistering Not In This Lifetime sets. “When it was time to bring it, Axl brought the house down…Slash, of course, killed it.” (NZ Herald) and Stuff summed it up simply by the crowds’ verdict “it was awesome!”

GNR’s 2021 Australasian tour is the light at the end of the bleak tunnel we’ve all negotiated this year. All aboard the Nightrain to Paradise City for what promises to be a heaving celebration of the unbreakable human spirit! STADIUM ROCK IS BACK, you don’t wanna miss this one!

© Scoop Media

