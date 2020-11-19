The Wiggles Announce 'We're All Fruit Salad' 2021 NZ Tour

New Zealand, it’s time to get ready to Wiggle! THE WIGGLES are coming to perform for you in March as part of their We’re All Fruit Salad Tour! This show will see Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony singing and dancing their way around New Zealand with all their Wiggly Friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and their newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

The We’re All Fruit Salad Tour, featuring Wiggly classics and new songs from the group, will begin in Invercargill on March 19 and finish in Wellington on April 1 – travelling to Dunedin, Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga, Hamilton, Auckland, Napier and Palmerston North in between!

The Wiggles’ founding member, and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field says “The We’re All Fruit Salad Tour is a truly wonderful show and I can’t wait for our fans to experience it! You’ll hear all the classic songs you love plus new ones! The show will feature a variety of dance styles and performances that go with different styles of music. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjo, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing. We hope to see you there!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 1pm Thursday November 26.

Vodafone customers can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale starting on Monday November 23 at 1pm. Go to vodafone.co.nz/music.

For complete tour, ticket and information, visit: livenation.co.nz

In 2021, The Wiggles, the world’s most popular children’s entertainment group, will celebrate 30 years educating, entertaining and enriching the lives of millions of preschoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today generations of fans that grew up watching are sharing their love of The Wiggles with their own children. Fans – past, present and future – will be able to join in and celebrate this remarkable milestone which will feature spectacular special events and once-in-a lifetime experiences throughout the year.

This is your chance to experience all the fun of The Wiggles show in person. Join us and be a part of the We’re All Fruit Salad Tour! With so many sold out shows last year, you better get a wiggle on and get your tickets now as tickets to the We’re All Fruit Salad Tour will sell like hot potatoes!

