Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector.

Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are determined to forge ahead in recognition of the outstanding effort from performing artists, producers, supporters and the many volunteers who make theatre in Wellington simply wonderful.”

“We are doing things a little differently this year; we have changed our award structure to ensure we recognise the special contribution made throughout this year. New Zealanders turned to the arts throughout the lock-downs in search of comfort, familiarity and social resilience”, said Broadmore.

The Wellington Theatre Awards Trust has committed to delivering the 2020 Wellington Theatre Awards as an acknowledgement that so many of the people who participate in the theatre community rallied to ensure New Zealanders, and people from around the world, could still access the special, high quality, very New Zealand content produced in Wellington.

Broadmore went on to say, “as the Prime Minister said in May this year, the cultural sector plays a significant part in rebuilding, post COVID-19, Aotearoa New Zealand’s social infrastructure - which is as important as rebuilding the country’s physical infrastructure.”

Nominations are currently being sought for Community Awards and can be submitted to wgtnta@gmail.com or via the link here. Nominations close at 5.00pm on Monday 23 November 2020.

“We are seeking nominations that recognise how we have responded to the challenges this year has brought, so “Best Laugh in Lockdown”, “Best Zoom Moment”, “Most Cancellations”, “Best Stay-At-Home Stage Manager” are examples we would love to see’, said Broadmore.

“It’s been a difficult year, the Theatre Awards Trust, like everyone, is very keen to see it out on a high and we are excited for the awards evening at St Peter’s Church on Sunday 6 December”.

© Scoop Media

