Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

Friday, 20 November 2020, 10:41 am
Press Release: Wellington Theatre Awards

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector.

Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are determined to forge ahead in recognition of the outstanding effort from performing artists, producers, supporters and the many volunteers who make theatre in Wellington simply wonderful.”

“We are doing things a little differently this year; we have changed our award structure to ensure we recognise the special contribution made throughout this year. New Zealanders turned to the arts throughout the lock-downs in search of comfort, familiarity and social resilience”, said Broadmore.

The Wellington Theatre Awards Trust has committed to delivering the 2020 Wellington Theatre Awards as an acknowledgement that so many of the people who participate in the theatre community rallied to ensure New Zealanders, and people from around the world, could still access the special, high quality, very New Zealand content produced in Wellington.

Broadmore went on to say, “as the Prime Minister said in May this year, the cultural sector plays a significant part in rebuilding, post COVID-19, Aotearoa New Zealand’s social infrastructure - which is as important as rebuilding the country’s physical infrastructure.”

Nominations are currently being sought for Community Awards and can be submitted to wgtnta@gmail.com or via the link here. Nominations close at 5.00pm on Monday 23 November 2020.

“We are seeking nominations that recognise how we have responded to the challenges this year has brought, so “Best Laugh in Lockdown”, “Best Zoom Moment”, “Most Cancellations”, “Best Stay-At-Home Stage Manager” are examples we would love to see’, said Broadmore.

“It’s been a difficult year, the Theatre Awards Trust, like everyone, is very keen to see it out on a high and we are excited for the awards evening at St Peter’s Church on Sunday 6 December”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington Theatre Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 