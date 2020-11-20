Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hawera Hosts World Cup Qualifier

Friday, 20 November 2020, 11:04 am
Press Release: Equestrian Sports New Zealand

It’s the second round of the POLi Payments FEI World Cup (NZ) Series on Sunday and back to back victor Tegan Fitzsimon will be chasing a hat trick with her very talented horse Windermere Cappuccino at the Egmont A&P Show in Hawera.

The West Melton rider, who has based her team in the Waikato for the season, has won the round at Hawera for the past two years as well winning the series opener in Hawke’s Bay last month.

True to form, she likes to play things close to her chest. “I just want Vollie (Windermere Cappuccino) to go out there feeling confident and happy, which hopefully will produce a good round,” she says. She has both 10-year-old Windermere Cappuccino and debutant eight-year-old Campari on the card, but plans to just see how Campari goes early in the show before making the final call.

It’s another star-stacked field though, with two-time final winner Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) entered on her very consistent LT Holst Andrea, alongside Olympic Cup winner Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) on Fiber Fresh Veroana, Melody Matheson (Waipukurau) with Cortaflex Graffiti MH and new combination Logan Massie (Dannevirke) on the striking stallion Bravado Ego Z. Veteran Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) who has ridden for New Zealand at World Cup finals, Olympic Games and World Champs has Central Park, in just their second World Cup round together.
Certainly one to watch though is 18-year-old Annabel Francis (Taupo) who has her Aussie imports Carado GHP and La Quinara. She and Carado GHP were second in the opening round in Hawke’s Bay last month and she’s expecting a double clear from the feisty grey. “He is very brave and I know he will always try,” says Annabel. “He is my most difficult horse to ride and very quirky and spooky.”

She’s looking to get the “very talented” La Quinara established at this height. “I am just very lucky I do have such a talented and scopey team,” she says.

Also entered is Robert Steele (Dannevirke) aboard LT Holst Bernadette, Kimberley Bird (Ashburton) and Cera Cassina, Drew Carson (Putaruru) on Winston V Driene, Heloise Tolo (Wellington) aboard Kiwi Bird and Simon Wilson (Waipukurau) atop McMillans Ariados.

Rounding out the field is first-timer Daniel Webb (Hunterville) and his nine-year-old bay WSJ Centaur.

Riders are confident the going will be its usual top-notch at the showgrounds. The class is set to go on Sunday afternoon with the course designed by Gerrit Beker. The Hawera World Cup is one of six being held across the North Island, with the top four counting towards overall standings in the series. The winner of the New Zealand league usually has the chance to represent the nation at the Longines FEI World Cup Final which is scheduled to be held March 31-April 5, 2021, in Gothenburg Sweden, but with a global pandemic whether it goes ahead or not is uncertain.

For full start lists and results, head to https://equestrianentries.co.nz/resultClass.aspx?RecordId=2135883302&RecordId2=2142&RecordId3=8
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Equestrian Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 