Daily J Deliver Exciting Debut Album, VENUS ATE MARS - Out Today

Indie rockers, Daily J, have released their greatly-anticipated debut album, VENUS ATE MARS.

Listen HERE

Featuring the ripping new single, ‘Letting Go’, as well as previously released favourites ‘Sunshine Hides’, ‘Rocket’, ‘Skylah’ and ‘Left My LIke Summer’, VENUS ATE MARS is a tight collection of upbeat and psychedelic summer tunes.

Alongside the release of VENUS ATE MARS, Daily J will hit the road with the VENUS ATE MARS tour. The raucous ride kicks off in Wellington at San Fran on Friday November 27, Christchurch at Cassels Blue Smoke on Saturday November 28 and finishes up in Auckland at the Tuning Fork on Friday December 4.

Tickets are on sale now

Hailing from the deep-rooted back lands of Blenheim, now-Auckland-based Daily J have constructed their own unique sound, offering blissful blends of warm swirling melodies, dynamic basslines and a subtle pop electronica influence.

The talented band of brothers consists of Jayden on vocals/guitar, Jesse on sax/keys, Jonny on bass, plus buddies Cody on lead guitar and Rick on drums. In 2017 they released their debut EP THE OTHER SIDE, while 2019 brought crowd favourites ‘Black Lagoon' and ‘By The Sea’. The band have amassed close to a million streams on Spotify, with all tracks receiving radio play and support from Radio Hauraki.

© Scoop Media

