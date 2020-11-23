Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Roots Band Corrella To Release Debut Single: Summertime In Aotearoa

Monday, 23 November 2020, 7:59 am
Press Release: Glorious

New Roots band Corrella hope to have Aotearoa jamming to their debut single this summer. The lyrics for ‘Summertime in Aotearoa’ are inspired by our unique summer experiences here in the Land of the Long White Cloud. Like sunshine kissing the water and pohutukawa blooming to let divers know it’s time to collect kaimoana. The catchy tune is sure to be bumping after its release on Friday, 27th of November.

Corrella are a 7-piece band based in Tāmaki Makaurau. The members are from all over Aotearoa and are mostly Māori but also include Pasifika and Pakeha musicians. Four of the band members are currently serving in Te Taua Moana, the Royal New Zealand Navy and one is former Navy.

Corrella formed in 2017 and are named after Corrella Road in Belmont, on Auckland’s north shore. It has become the physical and spiritual home of the band. “The feel of the street is like it’s not even in Auckland,” said Te Naawe Tupe (Ngāi Tūhoe), the band’s rhythm guitarist and hype man. “When you’re down that street, you’re transported out of the city back to the feel of the country and coastal towns that we come from. That’s where we are at home. Our band name represents all of us, out of where we belong but still able to feel at home. Also it sounded good and rolled off our tongues!”

The plan for this year had been to record and release an album but the global pandemic and unexpected lockdowns affected that goal. Recording has begun on additional songs to go with Summertime in Aotearoa for an expected EP release in 2021. The band have also secured a live gig with another new band Origin Roots Aotearoa (O.R.A.) in Rotorua on Saturday, 28th of November at the Rotorua Citizens Club.

Pipiwharauroa Campbell, (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti He, Ngāti Pukenga) is the lead singer and he has specific hopes for Corrella. “I hope one day we get to perform on the One Love stage,” he said. “My favourite ‘Summertime in Aotearoa’ moment is when my friends and I get together in my hometown of Tauranga for the One Love Festival. Both days are usually pretty full on and really good. Being part of that festival would be the ultimate.”

‘Summertime in Aotearoa’ will be available to download and livestream at this link from Friday, 27th of November. https://smarturl.it/presuma

