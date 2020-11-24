Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Louis Baker & APO Bringing The Soul To Auckland’s Summernova Festival

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s (APO) popular Session Series is set to return in February 2021, featuring Kiwi artist Louis Baker in a fusion of modern soul and symphonic power.

Louis Baker & APO will take place at the Auckland Town Hall on Thursday 11 February and is part of Auckland Tourism, Events, and Economic Development’s new Summernova Festival series.

Previous APO Session Series collaborations include SOLD OUT shows with Leisure in 2018 and TEEKS in 2019.

This year, Wellington-based Louis Baker takes to the stage in Auckland for this one-off APO event.

With an established and loyal global following, more than 20 million Spotify streams, and multiple award nominations, Baker will perform a selection of his current hits, including ‘Rainbow’ and ‘The People’, as well as brand new works from his upcoming album.

Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper, one of New Zealand’s most exciting composers and arrangers, has worked directly with Baker to create the lush orchestral arrangements to pair with the 70-piece Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

New Zealand conductor Hamish McKeich, well-known for leading these cross-genre collaborations, will take the podium for this event and Louis Baker has also invited several friends and colleagues to join him for this special performance, including Laughton Kora and Esther Stevens.

“Even though Louis grew up listening to classical music, this will be the first time he’s performed with a full orchestra,” says McKeich.

“And knowing Louis, it’s going to be a real treat for audiences to witness his commanding vocals alongside the mighty Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.”

To open this Session Series performance, the APO will also present a short exposition of music by legendary film composer Ennio Morricone – including excerpts from cinema classics The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Untouchables, and Gabriel’s Oboe from The Mission.

