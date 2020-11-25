Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Community Christmas Comes To Toitoi

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Toitoi’s Santa Claus, in his grotto, entertaining hundreds of local school kids on Tuesday morning. The community is invited to meet Santa at Toitoi this festive season. Photo/ SUPPLIED

Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events will celebrate its first Christmas since reopening in style, with Santa’s Grotto, 10 trees and more fairy lights than you can shake a candy cane at. And the best part is the Hastings community can pop into Toitoi to meet the big man himself on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday afternoons from November 30 till December 19.

Toitoi Kaiwhakahaere/Manager Megan Peacock-Coyle says while meeting Santa isn’t a new concept, Toitoi wanted to make it community-focused and as inclusive as possible.

“Often when tamariki can meet Santa, it’s in a commercial setting and their parents have to pay for photos or buy something to take part. We wanted to keep it free,” she says.

Local kids will be able to post letters to Santa and meet the big man himself, while parents can take photos, or they can buy a polaroid for $2 (which covers the cost of the film).

Santa will meet local whānau from 1pm till 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout December. He is also welcoming tamariki to his low-sensory grotto from noon until 12.45pm on December 5 and 12, and from 9am till 9.45am on December 19. With no music, low lights and no queues, bookings are essential, Megan says. There will also be open low-sensory sessions from 4pm till 5pm on December 7 and 19.

“As far as we know, this is the first time a low-sensory Santa has been on offer in Hawke’s Bay. While there are limited no queue spots, we’ve also put on a couple of open low-sensory sessions for sensory-sensitive tamariki who can handle crowds. The grotto is in a wide, open space, within Functions on Hastings, so there’s plenty of room for whānau to spread out and relax, if they need to.”

She says in keeping with their community focus, there will also be a Giving Tree for Hastings Women’s Refuge, so anyone coming in to meet Santa (or just popping by to see the fun) can share the aroha with our community members who may need a little more support.

“The whānau at the Refuge have often come out of very traumatic circumstances, so we wanted to bring as much joy and happiness into their lives as possible this Christmas. We simply ask that those donating think about these whānau when choosing what to donate. If you’re donating long-life food, consider what you might like to eat when you’ve had a hard time – tea and chocolates, biscuits and pre-prepared or easy to prepare meals with a long shelf-life are all great options.”

Please keep all gifts unwrapped, clothing items plain (no brands, images or red) and gifts for men and boys are also welcome (but please no toy weapons). If donating long-life food, please ensure its use-by date is later than March 2021.

Megan says decorating Toitoi and having Santa around for the community would not have been possible without the support of Hastings’ District Council and the funding they’ve supplied through the Arts, Culture & Events Recovery Plan.

“Christmas is the perfect time to come into Toitoi and spend some quality time with your whānau, friends and Santa himself.”

SIDEBAR:

Meet Santa at Toitoi (entrance on Hastings St) from 1pm till 4pm on the following days:

November 30, December 1, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, and 19.

Meet our understanding Santa in his low sensory grotto from 12-12.45pm on December 5 and 12, and from 9-9.45am on December 19. Bookings essential, phone 06 871 5289 to reserve your spot. Low sensory open sessions are from 4-5pm on December 7 and 19.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 