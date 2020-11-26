Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stellar Line-Up Of Singers Join Celebrated Kiwi Conductor For NZSO’s Messiah

Thursday, 26 November 2020, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

 Messiah conductor Gemma New | Photo: Fred Stucker

Acclaimed New Zealand conductor Gemma New will lead the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra for its annual not-to-be-missed performance of Handel’s masterwork Messiah in Wellington.

New will be joined by four superb New Zealand soloists for the beloved work, best known for its inspirational ‘Hallelujah Chorus’: soprano Anna Leese, mezzo-soprano Sarah Court, tenor Frederick Jones and bass Robert Tucker.

Messiah soloists, from left Anna Leese, Sarah Court, Frederick Jones, Robert Tucker.

Messiah on 12 December will cap New’s first year conducting the national orchestra.

She made her online NZSO debut in August, conducting the Orchestra in Wellington under Covid-19 restrictions. The concert Passion was live-streamed to the nation. New also conducted the NZSO Shed Series concert Cadence, which was streamed in three parts.

Critics New in November when she led the NZSO Spectacular concerts in Wellington and Auckland.

“What a coup it was to have conductor Gemma New back home,” declared The New Zealand Herald.

“Gemma New drew from her players beautifully voiced sounds, tones finelyheld and strands exquisitely balanced,” wrote The Dominion Post.

Leese last sang Messiah with the NZSO in 2015. It will be Court, Jones, and Tucker’s first NZSO Messiah performance.

No performance of Handel’s oratorio is complete without a choir. This year the NZSO will be joined by 36 exceptional singers from The Tudor Consort.

It will be the third time The Tudor Consort has performed Messiah with the NZSO.

Messiah will also be an opportunity for audiences in December to help those in need during the festive season.

In partnership with The Wellington City Mission, the NZSO is supporting the charity’s annual Christmas Star Appeal. At Messiah audience members can donate food or funds to The Mission.

“We’re proud to once again be partnering up with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra as we look to light up Wellington this Christmas. What we collect at the concert will help to make a lasting difference in the lives of people and families in Christmas,” says Murray Edridge, Wellington City Missioner.

Tickets for Messiah are available from ticketmaster.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Symphony Orchestra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 