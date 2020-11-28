The First Online Match Race e-PRADA Cup Is Ready To Go

COR36 and Virtual Regatta, the world’s leading e-sailing platform, have joined forces to create a unique e-regatta: the first ever on-line Match Race.

Virtual Regatta which began in 2006 in off shore e-regattas before expanding to faster, more exciting and dynamic in shore e-sailing events across a wide variety of inshore sailing classes has built an impressive user base of over 700,000 online inshore sailors across 226 countries. Now, for the first time e-sports and sailing fans will have the opportunity to experience sailing the most impressive boat ever created to sail in the e-PRADA Cup.

The platform with the e-PRADA Cup will be on line starting from 28th November. Users will be free to play and will select the challengers yacht design they prefer: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, INEOS TEAM UK or New York Yacht Club American Magic.

During the PRADA America`s Cup World Series Auckland and PRADA Christmas Race regattas players can also select the virtual AC75 of the defender Emirates Team New Zealand.

Until the start of the e- PRADA Cup all virtual regattas will be held as fleet race. Once the e-PRADA Cup starts the e-game will switch into a match race mode. One on One Match race battles for the first time on the Virtual Regatta platform.

The Schedule will follow the original PRADA Cup Race selection series schedule, simulating all the Round Robins, the Semi-finals and the Finals. The winners will receive over 100 exclusive PRADA Cup merchandise items.

The game will be available on the web site www.virualregatta.com also as Virtual Regatta Inshore App and on the www.pradacup.com website.

