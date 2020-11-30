Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO National Youth Orchestra Performs A Fiery Finale In December

Monday, 30 November 2020, 11:01 am
Press Release: National Youth Orchestra

The NZSO National Youth Orchestra will present beloved classics by Russian greats Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev, uplifting, dance-inspired music from Mexico and two mesmerising New Zealand works, in Wellington on 12 December.

NZSO Principal Conductor in Residence Hamish McKeich will lead the National Youth Orchestra for NYO Finale.

The concert features Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s timeless Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture and Sergei Prokofiev’s spirited Suite from Lieutenant Kijé. A ‘Midnight Sleighride’ arrangement of the Suite’s ‘Troika’ movement has been adapted several times, including the hit I Believe in Father Christmas.

Danzón No 2 by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez has become of the most performed Mexican orchestral works since its premiere in 1994. Inspired by danzón, a dance style from Cuba, it gained worldwide popularity thanks to conductor and Los Angeles Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel.

NYO Finale will open with New Zealand composer Lissa Meridan’s award-winning firecracker, hailed as “zany and ear-popping” by critics since its premiere.

Another concert highlight will be the world premiere of a new work by NYO Composer in Residence Joshua Pearson.

Pearson says his When a pale blue dot breathes, a crowd of cacophony begins was inspired by a photograph taken by the Voyager 1 spacecraft in 1990 of Earth seen from 6 billion kilometres away.

“The photograph shows a tiny pale blue dot sitting on a mote of dust in a suspended sunbeam,” says Pearson.

“The phrase ‘When a pale blue dot breathes, a crowd of cacophony’ occurred to me as a poetic image of our lonely home planet. As we look from a distance, our Earth is this quiet pale blue dot … When we zoom in, it is a pandemonium of sound, voices, cries, and noises.

“I am so excited to hear my piece come to life.”

Tickets to NYO Finale are only $10 and available at ticketmaster.co.nz

© Scoop Media

