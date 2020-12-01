Taranaki Arts Festival Trust Will Not Present WOMAD NZ 2021

Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT) has made the heart-wrenching decision not to present WOMAD NZ in March 2021.

WOMAD NZ for the last 20 years has been about connecting Aotearoa to the World and the World to Aotearoa. With the global uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, TAFT has been carefully considering all the implications this has on presenting the festival. TAFT explored all options possible, including seeking an underwrite from the government and funding organisation to support the festival going ahead in 2021.

Festivalgoers, artists, staff, and the wider community has been at the forefront of the festival teams planning over the last few months, after much consideration, TAFT has decided they will not present WOMAD NZ in 2021.

It is an uncertain time for festivals and events, and TAFT sends thanks to the loyal crew, suppliers, traders, sponsors, artists, and all festivalgoers who have stood by, and waited for this announcement.

