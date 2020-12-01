Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Getting Students Active, Movin’March 2021 Registrations Open

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 11:02 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Early bird registrations for Greater Wellington Regional Council’s Movin’March are open - calling all schools to sign up to the month-long initiative that encourages students to walk, cycle and scoot to school.

Greater Wellington travel choice coordinator Kirsty Barr says so far 82 schools have jumped on board, and schools across the region have until 11th December to sign up to be in the draw to win one of six $100 Prezzy Cards.

“This year, Movin’March saw an impressive 129 schools taking part, that’s potentially over 37,000 students getting active on the way to or from school!

“It was an amazing turnout given the disruptions schools experienced with COVID-19, but the nature of the programme is very flexible so we can adapt quickly to changes – so we’re looking forward to a similar or slightly better turnout in 2021.”

Community feedback was loud and clear that Movin’March gave children and whānau positive and fun things to focus on during a time of uncertainty.

This year the programme took on a greener outlook by launching new, kinder-on-the-planet merchandise that also integrates more te Reo resources. School communities received this new look and feel with open arms and enthusiasm.

“In 2021 we will continue to have strong sustainability themes, and we’ll also keep the Movin’Minds competition running where students get a chance to win a Weta Cave Experience tour by creating a mini movie or slideshow,” says Kirsty.

“Schools can register at any time until March 2021, but to go in to win one of six Prezzy Cards they need to get in before 11th December.”

Greater Wellington’s goal is to see engagement numbers grow even bigger than this year, which climbed up to an impressive 88,675 walking and wheeling trips logged by students across the region.

Greater Wellington councillor and Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley says, “We really encourage all schools to get involved and inspire their students and families to get active.

“It’s a fun way for families to get to school and for older students to feel independent while walking or biking with their mates. Being active is essential for young people’s wellbeing,” adds Cr Blakeley.

Visit www.movinmarch.com/ for more information.

