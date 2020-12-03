Scholarships Available For People With A Physical Disability To Attend Outward Bound



The Outward Bound Activate course is an eight day course designed for individuals aged 18 years and over with a physical disability.

Places are still available on the February 2021 course that is taking place at the Anakiwa school from 3-10 February 2021.

With the support of the Ministry of Social Development, funded places are available.

For more information head to https://www.outwardbound.co.nz/courses/activate/.

Applications close Thursday, 31 December 2020.

