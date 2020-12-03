End Of Year Boost For Community, Arts, Resilience And Heritage

Funding was allocated through five funds yesterday by the Wellington City Council Grants Subcommittee, with just under $1 million ($946,431) allocated to over 77 groups, buildings and organisations around the city.

The recipients received funding from the Waste Minimisation Seed Fund, Arts and Culture, Social and Recreation, Built Heritage Incentive and the Building Resilience Funds.

There were 27 projects with grants totalling $173,575 allocated through the Arts and Culture Fund to support local talent and benefit a wide range of communities, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“We have always supported the Wellington arts and culture scene, but this year they have needed our help more than ever.

“This funding will go a long way to ensuring the sustainability of our creative community, which will retain talent and maximise the potential for events and activities, which helps build connectedness, encourage public participation, and provide entertainment – much of which is free.”

Recipients of the Arts and Culture Fund include $20,000 to Arohanui Strings supporting young people with limited access to training to play musical instruments in two primary schools in the city, $7,000 to the Asian Events Trust to help commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Chinese New Year Festival, $15,000 to the NZ Comedy Festival, $4,000 for the Wellington Trades Hall to set up new exhibits commemorating the 1981 Springbok tour, and $7,000 to Pablos Art Studios to support mental wellbeing through creative programmes.

The Social and Recreation Fund provides grants to assist community groups and organisations to undertake projects that meet community needs. This round’s recipients represent the diversity of the capital and its needs, says Committee Chair, Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

“There are so many amazing organisations and people who are unsung heroes of the capital, but their mahi speaks volumes – and these grants will ensure their voices are heard.

“We committed $40,000 to Consultancy Advocacy and Research Trust (CART) for their Pataka Kai initiative, which will support rangatahi to engage in producing and consuming their own food, and learn about gathering traditional kai and preparation.

“Meanwhile, Kaicycle will be able to source more staff with its $33,187 grant to continue the remarkable work they’re doing with urban farming and community-scale composting at their urban farm in Newtown in Pōneke.”

Other projects supported through the fund included the Outerspaces Charitable Trust who will be organising an art expo for LGBTQI+ youth, a community mural project at Linden School, and support for two local residents associations in Glenside and Johnsonville.

The Waste Minimisation Fund provides support to businesses and community groups to develop waste minimisation initiatives and opportunities, with $78,244 allocated to four exciting projects in 2020-21, says Waste Free Wellington portfolio lead, Councillor Laurie Foon.

“We’re really pleased to be allocating $19,000 to support Why Waste and their new subscription wormery service for households, business, schools and more in Wellington. This is a great way to deal with food waste onsite without the ‘ick’ factor that would put some off a worm farm idea, as they aim to divert 44 tonnes of organics per year once established.

“Another new project is All Heart NZ Charitable Trust’s plans to build a hub to repurpose redundant corporate items otherwise destined for landfill, and supporting schools, marae, sports and social clubs with a community enterprise store operating too.

“They’re aiming to divert 300 tonnes within their first year – so the $25,000 we’ve allocated will go a long way towards making that happen.”

The Built Heritage Incentive Fund allocated $269,500 to 13 applications, with 85% going towards seismic strengthening, and 15% going towards conservation.

Cuba Street was one of the main areas of focus for this round with $48,000 going towards strengthening 287 Cuba Street, $58,375 going towards 251-255 Cuba Street, the Moderne/Art Deco building that is currently home to Satay Malaysia, and $9,000 to 290 Cuba Street (home of Charcoal Chicken) the turn of the century timber shop/dwelling that retains its architectural value due to the retention of original materials and most of the façade/shop front.

The Building Resilience Fund allocated $287,357 to fifteen applications that are eligible for funding to support owners of earthquake-prone non-heritage buildings.

For the full list of recipients and information about grants, please visit the funding section wellington.govt.nz/funding.

© Scoop Media

