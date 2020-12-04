WIFT NZ Awards 2020 Winners

Women In Film & Television (WIFT NZ) is pleased to announce the recipients for the 10 award categories of the WIFT NZ Awards 2020, held tonight at the ASB Waterfront Theatre, Auckland.

SAE Award for Outstanding Newcomer

presented by Dr Suzette Major, Director SAE Institute, and Dr Julia Reynolds, Head of Screen Production, SAE Institute

> to Kayleighsha Wharton for her uncompromising professionalism as a production and location manager, and the incredible humanity and care she brings to her job.

South Pacific Pictures Award for Achievement in Film

presented by Kelly Martin, CEO, South Pacific Pictures

> to Pietra Brettkelly – for creating unique, intimate, beautiful cinematic works that open a window into another world.

Imagezone Entrepreneurship Award

presented by Fiona Thomas, Imagezone General Manager, and Dean Thomas, Company Director

> to Sharon Menzies – for her savvy and successful work in film financing, and her tireless contribution to the screen industry.

Images & Sound Award for Success in Television and Digital

presented by Narelle Ahrens, Foley Artist at Images and Sound

> to Annabelle Lee-Mather for her powerful work crafting and sharing award- winning indigenous stories and perspectives.

Professional Lighting Services Award for Unsung Heroine of the New Zealand Screen Industry

presented by Ruthe Kenderdine, General Manager, Professional Lighting Services

> to Louise Baker – for her humility, passion, and meticulous hard work in many different industry roles over the past 37 years.

Fulcrum Media Finance Woman to Watch Award

presented by Patricia Watson, representing Sharon Menzies, Managing Director, Fulcrum Media Finance

> to Hweiling Ow – for hitting the big league in the horror genre and her continued success developing projects as a writer, director, and producer.

Te Māngai Pāho Te Reo Māori Champion Award

presented by Blake Ihimaera, Head of Content, Te Māngai Pāho

> to Stacey Morrison – for her outstanding work promoting te reo Māori as a broadcaster, performer, teacher, and author.

The Queenstown Camera Company Craft Award

presented by Brett Mills, Managing Director, The Queenstown Camera Company

> to Bindy Crayford – for her pioneering spirit and incredible capability and ingenuity as a gaffer, and for being an inspiring mentor to other technicians.

The Weta Group Creative Technology Award

presented by Poppy O’Dowd, client liaison, Wingnut Films

> to Amy Barber – for her inspiring standard of work and, through her company Bespoke Post, for helping change how international sound supervisors see New Zealand.

Great Southern Film & Television Award for Outstanding Contribution to the New Zealand Screen Industry

presented by Phil Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Great Southern Film & Television

> to Kelly Martin – from commissioning and programming to running the country’s biggest production company while being an active member of industry boards, Kelly Martin has been a longstanding champion of New Zealand-made content and a force for change on gender representation in the screen industry.

The full list of finalists is:

Fulcrum Media Finance Award for Woman to Watch

Aidee Walker

Hweiling Ow

Marina Alofagia McCartney

Nadia Maxwell

Vea Mafile’o

SAE Award for Outstanding Newcomer

Amberley Jo Aumua

Kathleen Winter

Kayleighsha Wharton

Matasila Freshwater

Rachel Ross

Images & Sound Award for Success in Television and Digital

Annabelle Lee-Mather

Juliet Peterson

Lisa Taouma

South Pacific Pictures Award for Achievement in Film

Kerry Warkia

Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami

Pietra Brettkelly

Imagezone Entrepreneurship Award

Aliesha Staples

Lara Northcroft

Sharon Menzies

Te Māngai Pāho Te Reo Māori Champion Award

Mihingarangi Forbes

Nevak Rogers

Stacey Morrison

Professional Lighting Services Award for Unsung Heroine of the New Zealand Screen Industry

Louise Baker

Sharon Byrne

Sioux Macdonald

The Weta Group Creative Technology Award

Alana Cotton

Amy Barber

Sabine Laimer

The Queenstown Camera Company Craft Award

Bindy Crayford

Ginny Loane

Tammy Williams

