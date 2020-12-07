Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Suzuki International Series Blasts Off In Style

Monday, 7 December 2020, 8:23 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

Richard Markham-Barrett, from Nikau Valley, near Paraparaumu, sensationally leading in two separate classes after the series opener in Taupo on Sunday. He is first equal in the Formula Three class and leads alone in the Senior Bears class for non-Japanese bikes. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

The New Zealand road-racing season is now underway and the long wait was certainly worth it.

This popular three-round Suzuki International Series is New Zealand’s most esteemed motorcycle competition and it has again attracted a huge number of top-calibre riders, particularly this year with the country now virtually free of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The racing at Sunday's opening round at Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park certainly offered an appetising foretaste of the brilliant racing to come over the next few weeks.

Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, on the outskirts of Feilding, follows as host venue for round two this coming Sunday, December 13, and the Suzuki International Series action wraps up, as it traditionally does, on the public streets of Whanganui, riders tearing around the world-famous Cemetery Circuit, on Boxing Day (Saturday, December 26).

Series organiser Allan 'Flea' Willacy said members of the public could save money by purchasing "early bird tickets" through Ticketek on-line and then they'll also go in the draw to win an upgrade to a Suzuki VIP Pass.

Bike fans simply fizzed at being a part of the first major motorcycle road-race event in New Zealand since the pandemic lock-down, with Sunday's racing under a warm, clear sky absolutely perfect for thrilling handlebar-to-handlebar action throughout all of the 12 various bike categories.

This three-round competition traditionally signals the start to the new season and always attracts the cream of the motorcycling community, riders keen to show off and test their bikes and their skills ahead of the national championships, set for the South Island in January and in the North Island in March 2021, and so would also stand as a litmus test for that championship series.

"The crowds were great and the racing was fantastic," enthused Willacy afterwards.

"There were a few upsets among the results and a few crashes too, so I think there will be a few riders with a point to prove at rounds two and three.

"The GIXXER 150 class racing was particularly good to watch. Actually, across the board, all the racing was splendid.

"We are looking forward to Manfeild this coming weekend, where we anticipate it will again be tight battling at the front of the fields."

Class leaders after the first of three rounds of the Suzuki International Series are Christchurch's Alastair Hoogenboezem (Formula One); Upper Hutt's Rogan Chandler (Formula Two); Nikau Valley's Richard Markham-Barrett and Whagamata's Jarad Horn (first equal in Formula Three); Markham-Barrett (Bears Senior); Te Awamutu's Stephen Bates (Bears Junior); Christchurch's Caleb Gilmore (GIXXER 150 Cup); Pukekohe's Matt Eggleton (Post Classics, pre-89 Senior); Ngaruawahia's Steve Bridge (Post Classics, pre-89 Junior); Tauranga's Barry Smith and Stu Dawe (F1 Sidecars); Albany's Mark Halls and Michelle MacLean (F2 Sidecars); Taumarunui's Jette Josiah (Super Motard); Caleb Gilmore and Timaru's Harry Parker (first equal in Supersport 300).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks In Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 