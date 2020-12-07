Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Are You Featured In MOTAT’s Latest Exhibition?

Monday, 7 December 2020, 9:06 am
Press Release: MOTAT

MOTAT is asking the public for information on photographs featured in their new exhibition

MOTAT’s new photography exhibition Snapped! Summer Holidays in Aotearoa opens this week to showcase up to 100 summer holiday photographs taken in New Zealand from the roaring 20s right through to the swinging 60s.

But who is featured in these photographs? Here is where MOTAT is hoping the public can help.

The photographs featured in Snapped! Summer Holidays in Aotearoa have been recently digitised from a selection of donated photo albums, glass plates and lantern slides. While a few handwritten notes hint at the collection’s origins, MOTAT is hoping visitors to the exhibition will recognise a familiar face and help identify the people pictured in the images.

MOTAT Library and Archives Manager, Simon Wetherill, has been leading the digitisation process, “The photographs show us how the traditional Kiwi summer holiday experience evolved throughout the decades.

From beaches to baches, sausage sizzles and backyard cricket, a lot has remained the same, while aspects of transport and technology have changed to be almost unrecognisable to a younger generation”.

Snapped! Summer Holidays in Aotearoa is curated under three themes: Where We Went; What We Did; and How We Got There. Along with the collection of photographs on display, the exhibition will feature an immersive Kiwi soundscape and fun digital interactives for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

MOTAT Senior Exhibitions Curator, Simon Gould, is hoping the engaging elements of exhibition will help draw in an intergenerational audience, he says “grandparents will be able to recount stories of their holidays, while children can engage with the images by using augmented reality to bring the photos to life”.

Snapped! Summer Holidays in Aotearoa is open daily to the public from 10am to 4pm from 5 December until May 2021. Entry to the exhibition is included as part of general admission ticketing.

New at MOTAT: Also opening 5 December is the new Parapara Ingenious exhibition ‘Lime - He whananga auaha i te kawenga tāone - A revolution in urban transport’ showcasing the evolution of micro-transport in the Auckland region.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MOTAT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks In Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 