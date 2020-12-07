Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Morning Melodies Returns For 2021

Monday, 7 December 2020, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Auckland Live

 

Monday mornings will be music to your ears when Auckland Live’s Morning Melodies returns with a new programme and performers to the Bruce Mason Centre in February 2021.

The Morning Melodies concert series – now in its twentieth year! – is the North Shore’s much loved showcase for musicians, singers, songwriters and bands to come together once a month to perform classical, popular, folk, or traditional musical favourites in the heart of the community.

The 2021 programme announced today features favourites including the Royal New Zealand Navy Band, the Society Jazzmen, The Caitlin Smith Trio, and the Band of the Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery.

 

Nostalgia fans will be delighted with the introduction of Robin Kelly & Friends playing The Beatles and Elvis to the line-up, and acoustic lovers will lap up the musicianship of the eight guitarists of Gitbox Rebellion.

 

With a focus on feel-good music and entertainment, Morning Melodies is one of the Bruce Mason Centre’s most popular and consistently attended concert series. Once a month, friends, family, and the community gather to catch up, connect with music they know and love, and enjoy a free cup of tea and biscuit before the show.

 

Season passes to the full Morning Melodies 2020 Concert Series are on sale now and available from the Bruce Mason Centre Box Office, open Tuesdays from 10 am – 4 pm weekdays, and 90-minutes before a show.

Individual concert tickets are also available for purchase from 2 Feb at the Bruce Mason Centre Box Office, online or on 0800 111 999. **

Book now and make Morning Melodies your upbeat monthly Monday morning fix in 2021!

 

Morning Melodies 2021 Concert Series

  • Monday 15 Feb – The Royal New Zealand Navy Band
  • Monday 1 Mar – Robin Kelly & Friends play Elvis and The Beatles
  • Monday 12 Apr – Kumeu Vintage Brass
  • Monday 10 May – Gitbox Rebellion
  • Monday 14 June – The Royal New Zealand Navy Band
  • Monday 12 July – Society Jazzmen
  • Monday 9 August – Auckland Principal Brass Quintet
  • Monday 6 September – Caitlin Smith Trio
  • Monday 11 October – Bass Auckland Brass
  • Monday 8 November – The Band of the Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery
  • Monday 6 December – The Royal New Zealand Navy Band

** Online and phone bookings will incur a service fee.

