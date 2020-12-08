No Passports Needed As You Are Transported To The Emerald Isle With A Hint Of Las Vegas

From the producers of the acclaimed Celtic Illusion comes Celtica - a high-octane Irish dance extravaganza! Despite 2020 being a year full of challenges, one thing that’s come out of a pandemic is this amazing show – proving that in show business, the show must go on!! Arriving just in time for St Patrick's Day, Celtica comes to 13 NZ centres, from March 16-30.

Showcasing an elite cast of 15 local and Australian performers from shows such as Riverdance & Celtic Illusion, mostly trained in New Zealand, their achievements and accolades are too numerous to count. Delighting all senses, the contemporary Irish score is complete with live fiddle, flute, and the vocal talent of Sarah Morris, along with Vegas style costumes. No passport is required to transport you to the Emerald Isle, where we can guarantee you’ll be on the edge of your seats. Producer Anthony Street, creator and curator of Celtica and Celtic Illusion, is incredibly excited to be given the green light to perform in New Zealand. Places are strictly limited, with tickets being capped due to social distancing requirements. Street says “The year of the pandemic none of us saw coming has been incredibly tough, with 70 shows across Australia cancelled. We are thrilled to re-enter the entertainment space (taking small Celtic steps as we do), and to provide our troupe of dancers, stage crew, and production staff with jobs again and the teams across NZ venues. We’re delighted to bring entertainment back to the theatre in a COVID-safe space and environment for everyone to enjoy and are really excited to bring this show to life and the stage”. Celtica is the sister show of Celtic Illusion, featuring reinvented classic songs such as 'Black is the Colour' and 'The Parting Glass' and some of the fastest taps in the world by the amazing troupe of dancers. “We have stripped the show of the magic and are focusing purely on the Dance and Music. The choreography is modern, with obvious references to some of the greats in entertainment such as Fosse, Michael Jackson and of course Michael Flatley, my number 1 inspiration,” says Street.