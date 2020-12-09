Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Shakespearean Summer Under The Stars

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 8:25 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Shoreside Theatre Presents
Shakespeare in the Park 2021
Hamlet & Much Ado About Nothing
January 23 – February 20, 2021

After the most challenging year in the organisation’s 45-year history, Shoreside Theatre are delighted to welcome in 2021 with a significant milestone – celebrating the 25th season of Shakespeare in the Park with the tragedy Hamlet and comedy Much Ado About Nothing. Running January 23 – February 20, 2021, the two Shakespearean favourites will play on alternating nights in Takapuna’s lakeside paradise - the Outdoor Amphitheatre at The PumpHouse.

To celebrate the landmark season, Shoreside Theatre are offering free tickets to children under 15 to inspire and encourage Shakespeare fans of the future to keep coming to live theatre. Shakespeare in the Park has welcomed many legacy fans over the years, with audiences returning year after year to step back in time with these spectacular productions. The true to original text and period performances of the classics are complete with lavish custom Elizabethan costume, performed as the sun goes down across the stunning Lake Pupuke.

The new season is made even sweeter for lovers of the Jacobean master as Shoreside Theatre is now presenting the only outdoor Shakespeare productions in the city, despite a tumultuous year. Established in 1976, the company were teetering on the brink of collapse after $60,000 was fraudulently stolen from their bank account, and then were forced to cancel their usually profitable Agatha Christie season as a result of COVID-19. Saved by the generosity of their passionate membership, the company was resurrected and will make a magnificent return to the stage to celebrate the blissful evenings of a Kiwi summer in 2021.

Shakespeare in the Park is the perfect opportunity for lovers of Shakespeare – both creatives and audiences alike – to revel in the works of theatre’s greatest writer. An annual staple of summer, Shakespeare in the Park is presented by a company of almost 100 passionate people with the aspiration to stage real Shakespeare under the stars. Volunteering their time out of passion, many of the creatives involved are professionals, with notable past actors including Benjamin Mitchell (Shortland Street’s TK Samuels), James Napier Robertson (The Dark Horse), and Chye-Ling Huang (Shortland Street, Proudly Asian Theatre). The cast for the 2021 season will be announced on the Shoreside Theatre website.

