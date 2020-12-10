Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bohm presents BILL BAILEY - EN ROUTE TO NORMAL

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 9:07 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity


New Zealand Tour: March 13 – April 3, 2021

Following a thumbs-up from immigration, Bill Bailey makes Aotearoa his first International touring destination post Covid, announcing a 12-centre 2021 tour of New Zealand.

How did we get here? How do we find our way through this? And exactly who are we again? In Bill’s new show, EN ROUTE TO NORMAL, Bill ponders these and other questions that this moment in history has thrown up and tries to see a way through the strange unreality of our new world. With Bill naming the show before we’d even heard of Covid-19, EN ROUTE TO NORMAL has become not just a funny, heart-warming mix of stories, music and history, but a personal mission to find our way through these strange times!

“Still one of the funniest and most brilliantly original comedians around.”
– The Telegraph

Tracing lines through chaotic moments in history, Bill seeks out parallels where human resilience and our ability to endure has got us through times of strife.

Through music, songs, and memories, Bill considers our changing priorities, the wonder of dogs, how little things can keep you on track, and rhapsodises on his new-found love of skydiving. He recounts his own experiences of dealing with isolation, ruminating the ‘sounds of lockdown’ which led to a greater appreciation of birdsong and perhaps led to the creation of music itself, and how our reliance on technology has inspired Bill himself to create dance remixes of video-calling ringtones.

Last in Aotearoa in 2018, the British Comedy Award winner is a frequent visitor to our shores, with Kiwis flocking to theatres to see the master in action.

Irreverent and immensely talented, EN ROUTE TO NORMAL will be the seventh show that Bill has brought down under, delivered with the energy the multi-faceted entertainer is known for.

“bloody excellent… The material is solid gold.”
– The NZ Herald

Never one to slow down, Bill had the opportunity to fulfil some lifelong dreams when Covid put a halt to his relentless touring schedule. Most recently taking the dance floor by storm on the iconic reality series Strictly Come Dancing, Bill has also lent his voice to the animated film adaption of children’s book Dragonkeeper due for release in 2021, and managed to find time to write a new book – Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness, a collection of funny, meditative and thoughtful essays exploring the nature of happiness.

With his trademark blend of satire and surrealism, stories and dismantled jokes, crowd sing-alongs, weird instruments and musical showstoppers, don’t miss this legendary comedian, musician and actor back on stage in New Zealand in 2021.

“an exquisite romp through every comic trope, from music hall to alternative comedy, all given Bailey’s benignly impish twist… ”
– The Sunday Times


WELLINGTON – MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE
SATURDAY 13 MARCH

Book at ticketmaster.co.nz

INVERCARGILL – CIVIC THEATRE
TUESDAY 16 MARCH
Book at ticketek.co.nz

DUNEDIN – TOWN HALL
WEDNESDAY 17 MARCH
Book at ticketmaster.co.nz

CHRISTCHURCH – TOWN HALL
THURSDAY 18 MARCH
Book at ticketek.co.nz

NELSON – TRAFALGAR CENTRE
SATURDAY 20 MARCH
Book at ticketek.co.nz

AUCKLAND – KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE, AOTEA CENTRE
TUESDAY 23 MARCH
Book at ticketmaster.co.nz

TAURANGA – BAYPARK ARENA
THURSDAY 25 MARCH
Book at ticketek.co.nz

HAMILTON – CLAUDELANDS ARENA
SATURDAY 27 MARCH
Book at ticketek.co.nz

NEW PLYMOUTH – TSB THEATRE
MONDAY 29 MARCH
Book at ticketek.co.nz

WHANGANUI – OPERA HOUSE
WEDNESDAY 31 MARCH
Book at ticketek.co.nz

PALMERSTON NORTH – REGENT ON BROADWAY
FRIDAY 2 APRIL
Book at ticketek.co.nz

HAWKES BAY – OPERA HOUSE
SATURDAY 3 APRIL
Book at ticketek.co.nz


TICKETS ON SALE: WEDNESDAY 16 DECEMBER 9AM

www.billbailey.co.uk
www.abpresents.com.au


