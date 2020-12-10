Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Low-decile Schools Offered Free Tickets For Iconic Round The Bays Fun Run

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Round the Bays

Ports of Auckland Round the Bays, New Zealand’s largest fun run, is giving away hundreds of tickets to low-decile schools.

Intermediate and high schools are being offered free tickets and access to a dedicated Schools’ Party Zone for the event that is being held on Sunday, February 28.

“We care about hauora, and kids being active and involved in community events. Round the Bays is an event for all ages, so we want to ensure that Round the Bays is accessible for everyone,” Henry McLernon, Round the Bays Events & Sponsorship Director, says.

Round the Bays will give each school of decile 6 or below, 30 free tickets for students (Year 7 and above) and five tickets for teachers or parents/caregivers to participate. They will also have access to the Schools Party Zone at Madills Farm where there will be a free BBQ, fresh fruit and water.

Round the Bays starts in the Auckland CBD and covers 8.4 kilometres to St Heliers Bay, with a huge array of entertainment along the course. Participants are broken into three categories – runners, joggers and walkers – and all event entries include a finisher’s medal, and free transport from the finish line back to the start.

Schools must register their interest by Friday, February 5, at: RTB schools registration

Earlybird tickets are on-sale until January 31, 2021 and are priced as:

Adults (16+) $35

Children (5-15) $15

Infant (0-4) just $5

Family packages from $90

To enter, head to: roundthebays.co.nz

For further information please contact media@roundthebays.co.nz

