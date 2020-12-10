Early Bird Tickets Are On Sale For Auckland Art Fair - The Perfect Christmas Gift

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Auckland Art Fair

Early bird tickets are officially on sale for the 2021 Auckland Art Fair, Aotearoa’s premier showcase for contemporary art. The first-ever summer edition will take place from 24-28 February at The Cloud on Auckland's Queens Wharf. Early bird tickets are available from the Art Fair website until midnight on 24 December - don’t miss out.

Discover art by more than 150 artists, exhibited by leading art galleries of the wider Pacific Rim region. The Fair spotlights the breadth and diversity of the best art and artists working in our region.

Whether you're interested in painting, photography, sculpture, moving image, ceramics, drawing or performance, Auckland Art Fair has something for everyone.

The 2021 event will present for the first time a new outdoor sculpture space overlooking the Waitematā harbour, and a major kinetic sculpture by Len Lye at the entrance to The Cloud, courtesy of the Fair’s Museum Partner, the Govett-Brewster Gallery / Len Lye Centre.

While at the Fair you can enjoy food by Hēmi Eatery in the Art Fair café and Waiheke’s The Oyster Inn will be serving oysters from pop up bars on Wednesday and Friday nights. You will also find leading New Zealand brands serving drinks, including cocktails by Scapegrace, wine by Seresin Estate and beer from Hallertau Brewery.

For the culturally curious in your life, a ticket to Auckland Art Fair makes the perfect gift this holiday season.

Tickets are on sale now from artfair.co.nz. Buy yours before midnight 24 December and take advantage of early bird pricing across a range of ticket types.

TICKET TYPEEARLY BIRD*ONLINEDOOR PRICE AT THE FAIR 
PREMIER ART PASS$135$150$160
OPENING NIGHT$90$95$105
ART PARTY$35$40$45
GENERAL ENTRY - ADULT $25$27$32
GENERAL ENTRY - STUDENT$20$25$29
GENERAL ENTRY - CHILD$15$15$20

*Early bird tickets are on sale now until midnight 24 December.

