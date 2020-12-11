See New Zealand's iconic actors on stage...





We are absolutely delighted to announce our next Venue Consortium show, brought to you in partnership with Auckland Theatre Company.

Starring some of New Zealand's most recognisable faces (Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Anna Jullienne and Rena Owen), Two Ladies will take the Toitoi stage in March 2021. Directed by Colin McColl (Winding Up), with set and lighting design by the team behind October's Black Lover, this is one not to be missed.

Exclusive presale tickets are available to only you, our lovely email whānau, from midday today, Friday, December 11. They will go on general sale on Monday, December 14.

Tickets to this show are the perfect gift for your parent who is impressed by the New Zealander of the Year, your US politics-obsessed Uncle, your sister who loves powerful women, or the theatre-lover in your life.

Or you could just get tickets for yourself because it's been a heck of a year and you deserve the treat of seeing some of the world's best theatre right here in Hastings in the New Year.



28 March 2021, 2pm & 7.30pm • Get your tickets now



Two Ladies - presented by Auckland Theatre Company

“Provocative... passionately on the side of women who are not in the room where it happens.” - THE GUARDIAN

The women behind the most powerful men in the world take centre stage.

Two Ladies catapults two dynamic women into a high-tension global crisis. While their husbands, the Presidents of the United States of America and France, cross diplomatic swords, the real fireworks are down the hall, where bloodied Sophia and world-weary Hélène are trapped together, distrustful of their husbands and each other.

Resemblances to Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron are more than coincidental but, in the hands of prize-winning Irish playwright Nancy Harris, that’s merely a starting point for this deliciously deceitful pressure-cooker drama. Two Ladies grapple with big issues and petty grievances as Sophia and Hélène attempt to prove to the world that they are capable of far more than anyone imagines.

Fresh from its 2019 world premiere in London, this fiendishly fashionable tour de force pits Jennifer Ward-Lealand against Anna Jullienne and features Rena Owen (Once Were Warriors) in a rare stage appearance as the American First Lady’s tough-talking press secretary.

Adam Gardiner and Ban Abdul complete the stellar cast in this unforgettable evening of high-octane performances and unexpected dramatic twists.





