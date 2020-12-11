Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Preservation Storage Facility In Levin To Safeguard Our Nation’s Heritage And Taonga

Friday, 11 December 2020, 9:09 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

A new specialised storage facility in Levin will help to meet the growing needs of the National Library of New Zealand, Archives New Zealand and Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision.

The Department of Internal Affairs has purchased land for the new repository, which will provide more space for the growing holdings and collections of these three institutions.

“The purpose-built facility will provide the level of protection and care our documentary heritage needs. The development will also provide employment opportunities for the local construction workforce,” says the Department’s Deputy Chief Executive and Tāhuhu Programme Executive, Peter Murray.

The construction of the new repository is subject to further funding decisions; however, design work will commence immediately, and the building is scheduled for completion in 2025.

The new facility will hold low-use documentary heritage, including collection items that have been digitised and are accessible online, it also covers audio-visual material, government records, books, microfilm, films and much more.

The repository will provide specialised lighting, temperature and humidity control storage space, and security and protection from risks such as water damage, fire, earthquakes and pests.

“This documentary heritage and taonga are treasured possessions of the nation and represent a unique and authoritative source of our history,” says Peter Murray.

This storage facility is part of Tāhuhu: Preserving the Nation’s Memory – a larger programme of work that also includes a new Wellington Archives building which will be connected by an airbridge to the National Library to enable co-location and greater collaboration between the National Library, Archives and Ngā Taonga.

