Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Clarke Johnstone Aces Cross Country On Second Mount But Says Balmoral Sensation Is Still His Number One Horse

Sunday, 13 December 2020, 8:21 am
Press Release: Equestrian Sports New Zealand

Clarke Johnstone and Aces High showed their class and experience by putting in a faultless round and claiming the lead in the 4*Long format cross country at the Puhinui horse trials. “It was a very, very good round after number 7. He was pretty flightly to begin with – strong winds and the flags – he took a bit of an exception to that but after fence 7 I gave him a slap on the shoulder and told him to pull his head in! After that he was completely focussed.”

When asked whether it was now Aces High or his Rio mount Balmoral Sensation (Richie) who was top of his leaderboard Clarke said “Richie’s my number 1 guy! (but) Aces is catching him up. I’ve had my two best dressage scores ever with Aces so that has to be taken into consideration, and he’s probably faster but on the big occasions there’s no substitute for experience and Richie’s got heaps of that – he’s travelled the world, he travels well, he ‘s still my number 1 pick but Aces is probably breathing down his neck.” Balmoral Sensation was not competing this weekend after a showing his fitness for Olympic selection through the spring events.

Overnight leader Amanda “Muzi” Pottinger held a narrow lead over Johnstone after the first days dressage with Just Kidding but had an early run out at a narrow (“skinny”) fence and elected to retire. Monica Oakley and the relatively inexperienced Artist, having only their second 4* start, and the first over the longer format, “He stepped up for his first long format – I’m really proud of him!” And in third place Taranaki dairy farmer Matthew Grayling continued his good in the dressage by also jumping clear inside the time to move up to 3rd from fifth. Only 5 of the 16 starters went inside the time over the Tich Massey course which most riders considered fairly challenging.

The three star class leaderboard changed with overnight leader Jonathon Paget incurring 4.8 time faults and dropping to 3rd. A fast clear round from Clevedons Angela Lloyd and Lyrical saw them rise from 5th to 1st and Abigail Long from Levin, also clear inside the time, shot up from 11th to 2nd. The New Zealand Young Rider title being competed for in this 3* class is now lead by Rosa Millar and DSE Mister.

The top 3 places in the 2* class remained unchanged with Vicky Browne-Cole and Commanche II in the lead from Clarke Johnstone and Watermill Hadley, and Mosgiel’s Ella Morshuis and World Famous. Ella also retained her lead in the New Zealand Junior Three Day Champion competition. One show jumping rail in tomorrows final phase lies between the top 5 placings so it could be a storming finish to a tough competition.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Equestrian Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 