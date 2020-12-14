Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Paakiwaha Promo Monday 14th December 2020

Monday, 14 December 2020, 11:07 am
Press Release: Radio Waatea 603 AM

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: A survey of children and young people in Aotearoa that discusses how the impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns varied depending on their family situation found those already disadvantaged usually fared worse. Children’s’ Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft joins Dale to discuss.

Manukau Urban Māori Authority's 5 Days of Christmas will run differently this year thanks to Covid-19. Whānau booked in and will pick up their kai, presents and other goods. Chief Executive Wyn Osborne says it's been a lot harder this year for many whānau who lost their jobs and continue to struggle to make ends meet. He joins Dale to discuss how the week will run.

Sonya Rimene discusses her appointment as acting chair of the Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust, along with three other Rangitāne wāhine into executive roles.

Te Ruapekapeka Trust will be launching a redesigned website and app that has uses virtual and augmented reality to engage with visitors to Te Ruapekapeka Pa in line with the 175th commemorations, to be held at Kawiti Marae in Waiomio Te Taitokerau next year from 8-10th January. Trust Chair Allan Halliday discusses the theme of the event and the unveiling of a memorial for the British soldier at Te Ruapekapeka.

Long time Tikorangi resident Fiona Clark says Todd Energy’s plan to drill two dozen new wells in Tikorangi a slap in the face to local hapū of Otaraua.

Chair Tā Mark Solomon reflects on the year that has been for the Whānau Ora commissioning agency and its response to response to the challenges of COVID-19.

Te Ohu Kaimoana has appointed Lisa te Heuheu as the company's new Chief Executive. She joins Dale to discuss the challenges that lie ahead in for the industry.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

So tune in to yet another lively thought-provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

