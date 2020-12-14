Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

North Island Formula Ford Series Gets Major Boost

Monday, 14 December 2020, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Hampton Downs


The North Island Formula Ford Racing group have purchased a car for aspiring drivers to hone their skills on and introduce themselves to high end motor racing in an initiative backed by Hampton Downs.

Over the past half century some of the biggest names in New Zealand motorsport have got their start by racing in Formula Ford.

David Oxton, Greg Murphy, Scott Dixon, Fabian Coulthard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley, Shane van Gisbergen, Mitch Evans, Liam Lawson and Billy Frazer to name a few have cut their teeth in the category.

NIFF and 15 investors, supported by Hampton Downs, purchased a 2001 Van Diemen Class 1 car to use to promote the category to up and coming drivers in what organisers are claiming as the biggest thing to happen to Formula Ford racing in the North Island in years.

NIFF will run a “Have A Go” day approximately every second month at Hampton Downs, where three drivers each day get 100km testing mileage over a number of sessions. The HAG-car will suit drivers looking to start or continue their career from junior classes such as Karting, Formula First, Toyota 86, BMW Series and more.

The drivers will receive tuition from experienced NIFF engineers and Formula Ford drivers past and present to guide them through this amazing experience.

The price to do a 100km session with three other drivers on Hampton Downs Club circuit is $1,595.
The HAG-car is also available for lease for race meetings or private test days.

The concept is a non-profit program designed purely to encourage participation in Formula Ford racing in the North Island and New Zealand.

The car was on display at Hampton Downs for round 2 of the Giltrap Group NIFF Series and the concept was well-received.

“There was a lot of positive feedback over the weekend,” former racer and NIFF committee member Shane Drake said.

“There seems to be quite a bit of interest and we hope to have a test day filled this side of Christmas.”

The initiative would like to acknowledge the 15 investors for making this project come to life plus our supporting partners, isignit, Carters Tyres, Pro Race services, Racecar & custom electrical, Odyssey Batteries and Hampton Downs and the Hampton Downs Driving Academy.

If you would like to find out more information or book a day then contact anyone of the below NIFF committee.

Shane Drake 0274 739406
Phil Barrett 0272 760537
Cameron Tanner 0276 220079
Jim Frazer 021 927 418
Email: niff1600@gmail.com or ceo@chicane.co.nz or go to www.niff.co.nz

