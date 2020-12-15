Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Race To The Karaka Million Set To Heat Up

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 3:57 pm
Press Release: NZ Bloodstock

With just under six weeks to go until the $1m DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) and $1m Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m), we are currently in a period of calm before the storm.

Top spot on the DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO table still belongs to Avonallo (NZ) (Belardo), the last-start winner of the Listed Welcome Stakes (1000m) at Riccarton on November 14. He has so far earned $33,750 in his three-start career. 

Welcome Stakes runner-up Follow Your Dreams (NZ) (Contributer) remains in second with $32,250, ahead of the Glen Harvey-trained pair of Brix (NZ) (Sweynesse) and Miss Ipenema (NZ) (Sacred Falls), who have earned $28,700 and $18,925 respectively.

The impressive and undefeated Group One New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) winner Aegon (NZ) (Sacred Falls) remains at the top of the 3YO Order of Entry and is also the TAB’s $2.20 favourite.

The Group One New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) winner Kahma Lass (NZ) (Darci Brahma) has been ruled out and is likely to fly the Kiwi flag in Sydney instead, while 2000 Guineas runner-up Bourbonaire (NZ) (Darci Brahma) was recently sold to Hong Kong.

But there are a number of chances in the weeks ahead for up-and-comers to stake their claims, including the Listed Uncle Remus Stakes (1400m) on Boxing Day and the Group Two Auckland Guineas (1600m) on New Year’s Day.

READ >

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Bloodstock on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 