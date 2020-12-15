Race To The Karaka Million Set To Heat Up

With just under six weeks to go until the $1m DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) and $1m Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m), we are currently in a period of calm before the storm.

Top spot on the DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO table still belongs to Avonallo (NZ) (Belardo), the last-start winner of the Listed Welcome Stakes (1000m) at Riccarton on November 14. He has so far earned $33,750 in his three-start career.

Welcome Stakes runner-up Follow Your Dreams (NZ) (Contributer) remains in second with $32,250, ahead of the Glen Harvey-trained pair of Brix (NZ) (Sweynesse) and Miss Ipenema (NZ) (Sacred Falls), who have earned $28,700 and $18,925 respectively.

The impressive and undefeated Group One New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) winner Aegon (NZ) (Sacred Falls) remains at the top of the 3YO Order of Entry and is also the TAB’s $2.20 favourite.

The Group One New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) winner Kahma Lass (NZ) (Darci Brahma) has been ruled out and is likely to fly the Kiwi flag in Sydney instead, while 2000 Guineas runner-up Bourbonaire (NZ) (Darci Brahma) was recently sold to Hong Kong.

But there are a number of chances in the weeks ahead for up-and-comers to stake their claims, including the Listed Uncle Remus Stakes (1400m) on Boxing Day and the Group Two Auckland Guineas (1600m) on New Year’s Day.

