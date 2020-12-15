Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bill Bailey Is Coming - Easter 2021!

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 7:05 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Bill Bailey! At Toitoi! In April!

Can you tell we're excited? The legendary and hilarious Bill Bailey is coming to Toitoi next year. That's right, folks, he's going through quarantine for us!

He's performing in the Opera House on Saturday, April 3, 2021. That's Easter Saturday, so the perfect opportunity to take any long weekend guests out for the night and show them how good we have it here in the Bay.

Tickets go on sale at 9am tomorrow, Wednesday, December 16. This one will sell out quickly, so grab your tickets and join us for a night of side-splitting snort-laughs...

Toitoi Opera House, Hastings - Saturday, April 3, 8pm

How did we get here? How do we find our way through this? And exactly who are we again? In Bill Bailey’s new show, EN ROUTE TO NORMAL, Bill ponders these and other questions that this moment in history has thrown up and tries to see a way through the strange unreality of our new world.

With Bill naming the show before we’d even heard of Covid-19, EN ROUTE TO NORMAL has become not just a funny, heart-warming mix of stories, music and history, but a personal mission to find our way through these strange times!

Last in Aotearoa in 2018, the British Comedy Award winner is a frequent visitor to our shores, with Kiwis flocking to theatres to see the master in action. Irreverent and immensely talented, EN ROUTE TO NORMAL will be the seventh show that Bill has brought down under, delivered with the energy the multi-faceted entertainer is known for.

“Bloody excellent… The material is solid gold.” – The NZ Herald

“Still one of the funniest and most brilliantly original comedians around.” – The Telegraph

3 April 2021 8pm • Get your tickets now

© Scoop Media

