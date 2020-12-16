Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

We Aotearoa - Happening This Weekend At Auckland's ASB Showgrounds

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 8:45 am
Press Release: The Label

We Love Aotearoa
December 19th at ASB Showgrounds
Free Entry
Whānau Fun Day: 10 am - 3 pm Saturday, December 19th
We Love Aotearoa (r18): 5 pm - 11 pm Saturday, December 19th (ticketed)

We Love VR
December 19th and 20th at ASB Showgrounds
We Love VR is a two-day virtual reality experience boasting the latest technology
We Love VR: 10 am - 3 pm Saturday, December 19th
We Love VR: 10 am - 3 pm Sunday, December 20th

We Love Aotearoa is happening this weekend - don't miss out on this special celebration for Tāmaki Makaurau!

This free series of events will take place on Saturday, December 19th at ASB Showgrounds in Auckland with an added day of virtual reality experiences on Sunday, December 20th. The event will host a range of activities, performances, and workshops to bring the fun to all ages.

The We Love Aotearoa series have since been shared on Stuff, Urban List NZ, Denizen, Idealog, and more. Keep spreading the word so all friends and whānau can come together and enjoy it's free festivities pre-Christmas.

Newly announced to the lineup includes Drift King Mad Mike Whiddet who, along with fellow legend Darren Kelly, will be performing drift car displays on the hour 11am-2pm at the event's Whānau Fun Day.

The We Love Aotearoa series has been organised by a group of international travellers who found themselves based in Auckland during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their stay, they have been overwhelmed by the manaakitanga and aroha they have received from the people of Aotearoa. These events are a “thank you to the people of New Zealand” for their efforts to get us to where we are now.

While We Love Aotearoa was postponed from its original date in August due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the group has set a new date to wrap up the year in style on December 19th and 20th.

We Love Aotearoa is happening in three parts: entry and activities are all FREE. Food, beverages and artist merch will be available for purchase on-site.

For updates and more information, make sure you're following @weloveaotearoa and Weloveaotearoa.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 