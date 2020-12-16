Estère Announces 2021 New Zealand Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now for Estère's 2021 New Zealand tour!

Estère announces her most extensive tour of Aotearoa yet, celebrating the release of Archetypes, due to hit the airwaves and record stores on 22 January 2021.

Radio13 described Estère’s October 2020 San Fran show as “an inspired and refreshing performance, fueled by high octane riffs and punchy back beats that alternated with slower, more soulful explorations of vocal harmony and background keyboards.”

Expect more of the same from the tour, with her über-talented cast of creative characters Zoe Moon Mahal (Brockaflower), Ben Lemi (Trinity Roots, French for Rabbits, Dawn Diver) and Cory Champion (Borrowed cs, Clear Path Ensemble). Their on-stage chemistry sparks the delivery of Estère’s magical music to main centres and regions new to her performance.

Archetypes is a departure from the bedroom beats of Estère’s previous two albums. Co-produced with Massive Attack producer, Stew Jackson, each track on the album comes alive through the Wellington-based artist’s deft production. Defying categoristion, her music is a mixture of folk, R&B and electronica, blended in a unique fashion, easily identified as ‘Estère’. Archetypes is the sound of an artist who entirely commits to creative instinct.

Estère's tour will be conducted with sustainability at the forefront, reducing emissions and consumption wherever feasible. A $1 carbon offset has been added into each ticket price, which will contribute to offsetting Estère's New Zealand tour carbon footprint through tree planting, sustainable energy and community education initiatives. Thank you for thinking of the environment and your own carbon emissions when attending Estère's shows!

Tickets on sale now from www.esteremusic.comFebruary:

17.02 DIVE, Dunedin

18.02 Wunderbar, Christchurch

19.02 The Plant, Blenheim (ALL AGES)

20.02 East St Cafe, Nelson

21.02 Mussel Inn, Takaka

26.02 Meow, Wellington

27.02 Splore (ALL AGES)

March:

5.03 Jam Factory, Tauranga (ALL AGES)

7.03 Newtown Festival, Wellington (ALL AGES)

26.03 Paisley Stage, Napier

27.03 The Stomach, Palmerston North

About Estère:

Estère doesn’t play music - she creates sonic amalgamations that merge culture, language and legend. She breathes life into narratives that marry the acutely human to the achingly mythic. Her vocals soar and then swoon, beckoning sultrily and opening gates to new interpretations of age-old tales. Estère plays ‘electric blue witch-hop,' as she refers to her dimensions of electronic, folk and R&B. The New Zealand Herald called it “a beautiful mix of everything the music world is lauding and lusting after right now.”

Estère began her journey as a bedroom producer with an MPC called Lola. Her first album, Estère, released in 2015 via Paris-based record label Prospect, earned her accolades from prominent media outlets such as Disco Naïveté, Elle Magazine (FR) and Portals. In 2018, Estère’s second album My Design, On Others’ Lives was championed by Radio NZ as “an exceptional record.” Afropunk called it “an immersive experience unlike anything you’ve ever witnessed.”

Estère has brought her unique live show - she plays her MPC, guitar, keyboards, drums - to Europe, Africa and Asia, including slots opening for Grace Jones and Erykah Badu. Estère’s onstage talent and energy has earned her invitations to international festivals including Glastonbury (UK), Afropunk Paris (FR), Bushfire Festival (Swaziland) WOMAD (NZ), Aarhus Festuge (Denmark) and Sori Arts Festival (South Korea). She has also headlined sold-out shows in the UK, France and New Zealand.

In her push to explore new terrain in song writing and performance, Estère has created a concept show, ‘Into the Belly of Capricorn,’ for international arts festivals in 2020/2021. Through the lens of the show’s protagonist, audiences are invited to explore archetypal themes shaped by the songs from Estère's soon-to-be released third album - entitled Archetypes - created with Massive Attack producer Stew Jackson, released on Blue Riot Records.

Estère has been twice nominated for New Zealand Music Awards, including Best Producer (2018) and Critics Choice Award (2015). She is a sought-after mentor for budding producers throughout New Zealand; and is currently deluged by requests to teach producing workshops and play festivals throughout New Zealand for the duration of 2020 and 2021.

