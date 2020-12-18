Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wiri Donna Releases Long Awaited Single Manuka Money With Live Video

Friday, 18 December 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Wiri Donna

Wiri Donna Live Session

Dinky riff-rock darlings Wiri Donna have released their long awaited single Manuka Money, with live video, premiered on Radio Active.

Makuna Money is the first single release in preview of Wiri Donna’s forthcoming ep, and follows a string of successful shows across Wellington.

Wiri Donna is the solo project brain-child of Wellingtonian Musician Bianca Bailey, 21, who was inspired to write plant-based music after spending summers working in a garden centre splitting Manuka seeds into pots for the owner to sell - hence Manuka Money.

Bianca says “It’s been a big for everyone, and it feels good to finish off 2020 by giving life to something the whole band has worked so hard on, and put a whole lot of love into. We’re super excited to be premiering this with our friends at Radio Active”

Wiri Donna is Bianca Bailey on Vocals and Guitar, supported by Harrison Scholes on Bass, Ethan Roberts on Guitar and James MacEwan on Drums. Bianca also plays in bands SOG and Lilith; and has a core purpose of getting more women into the music industry through collaboration on creative projects.

You can see Wire Donna live this summer at:

Bush Bash - January 16th, 2021

Welcome To Nowhere festival, 6-7th Feb, 2021

Further summer shows to be announced.

