Moa Lies Surrounded By A Flock Of Native Birds Under The Canopy Of The Arts Centre Christchurch

Saturday, 19 December 2020, 11:24 am
Press Release: Scape Public Art

Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest flightless bird lies amid a scene of avian lament as SCAPE Public Art presents Sorawit Songsataya’s The Interior as part of the Season 2020.

In The Interior, a moa, Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest flightless bird, lies surrounded by a group of native and endemic bird species, some extinct like the moa, others endangered. Their minimal forms are distinctly polished and abstracted by the process of digital modelling, by casting and carving, yet their life-size offers a fantastical experience of lands once richly populated by avian life.

Sorawit Songsataya The Interior 2019. Image by Jade Cavalcante, courtesy of SCAPE Public Art.

