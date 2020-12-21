Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Artists Band Together For Fundraising Compilation 'We Love Whammy' & 'Wine Cellar'

Monday, 21 December 2020, 9:20 am
Press Release: Great Things

New Zealand musicians including Marlon Williams, The Beths and Reb Fountain have contributed unreleased tracks for We Love Whammy & Wine Cellar, a fundraising compilation album released today as a fundraiser for the beloved Karangahape Road music venues.

Album curator Anthony Metcalf says that the idea for the complication came to him during Level 4 lockdown as it became clear that music venues would be hard hit by uncertainty and event restrictions for the foreseeable future.

"Whammy Bar and the Wine Cellar have been such important venues in the Auckland music infrastructure, and for many of these acts when they first started out. We need to make sure these venues are still around for the next musicians coming through."

The album features unlicensed tracks, covers or b-sides from The Beths, Marlon Williams, Reb Fountain, Yumi Zouma, Princess Chelsea, Hans Pucket, French For Rabbits, A.C. Freazy, Carb On Carb, Clap Clap Riot, Magic Factory, Salad Boys, Sulfate, Thee Golden Geese & WOMB. It was mastered by Jonathan Pearce in his Karangahape Road studio, and artwork is by the inimitable Chris Stapp, whose work is synonymous with the Karangahape gorge.

The venues were the first to fundraise through the #SaveOurVenues campaign, and thankfully they have made it to the end of 2020. Now is an opportunity for music lovers to enjoy to rarities from 17 of New Zealand's best alternative music acts, while giving a boost to two of our most important indie music venues and help their future be assured. Thanks to the contributions from the artists, 100% of the funds contributed will go Whammy Bar and Wine Cellar.

The album is available now on Bandcamp for a minimum donation of $20. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy Marlon Williams' cover of Art Garfunkel's 'Bright Eyes' and other rarities from your favourite Kiwi acts.

Tracklist

  1. A.C. Freazy - Your Love (lil Lion Mix)
  2. The Beths - Not Running (Live at Dive, '19)
  3. Carb On Carb - It's Been A Rough Year (Live at Upoko Alpine Resort, '18)
  4. Clap Clap Riot - Rely On You
  5. Créme Jéan - Buttercup
  6. Dad Jokes - Bad Idea
  7. French For Rabbits - Will You Be A Ghost
  8. Hans Pucket - Comfort (Live @ Whammy Halloween 2019)
  9. Magic Factory - The Man Won't Shake Your Hand
  10. Marlon Williams - Bright Eyes (Art Garfunkel Cover)
  11. Princess Chelsea - The Crystal Ballroom
  12. Reb Fountain - Round The Bend (7" b-side)
  13. Salad Boys - Storage (b-side)
  14. Sulfate - Woods (Cassette Exclusive b-side)
  15. Thee Golden Geese - Warm Leather
  16. Womb - Used To Be (JP Master Version)
  17. Yumi Zouma - Bruise (Alternate Version)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Great Things on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 