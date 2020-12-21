Artists Band Together For Fundraising Compilation 'We Love Whammy' & 'Wine Cellar'

New Zealand musicians including Marlon Williams, The Beths and Reb Fountain have contributed unreleased tracks for We Love Whammy & Wine Cellar, a fundraising compilation album released today as a fundraiser for the beloved Karangahape Road music venues.

Album curator Anthony Metcalf says that the idea for the complication came to him during Level 4 lockdown as it became clear that music venues would be hard hit by uncertainty and event restrictions for the foreseeable future.

"Whammy Bar and the Wine Cellar have been such important venues in the Auckland music infrastructure, and for many of these acts when they first started out. We need to make sure these venues are still around for the next musicians coming through."

The album features unlicensed tracks, covers or b-sides from The Beths, Marlon Williams, Reb Fountain, Yumi Zouma, Princess Chelsea, Hans Pucket, French For Rabbits, A.C. Freazy, Carb On Carb, Clap Clap Riot, Magic Factory, Salad Boys, Sulfate, Thee Golden Geese & WOMB. It was mastered by Jonathan Pearce in his Karangahape Road studio, and artwork is by the inimitable Chris Stapp, whose work is synonymous with the Karangahape gorge.

The venues were the first to fundraise through the #SaveOurVenues campaign, and thankfully they have made it to the end of 2020. Now is an opportunity for music lovers to enjoy to rarities from 17 of New Zealand's best alternative music acts, while giving a boost to two of our most important indie music venues and help their future be assured. Thanks to the contributions from the artists, 100% of the funds contributed will go Whammy Bar and Wine Cellar.

The album is available now on Bandcamp for a minimum donation of $20. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy Marlon Williams' cover of Art Garfunkel's 'Bright Eyes' and other rarities from your favourite Kiwi acts.

Tracklist

A.C. Freazy - Your Love (lil Lion Mix) The Beths - Not Running (Live at Dive, '19) Carb On Carb - It's Been A Rough Year (Live at Upoko Alpine Resort, '18) Clap Clap Riot - Rely On You Créme Jéan - Buttercup Dad Jokes - Bad Idea French For Rabbits - Will You Be A Ghost Hans Pucket - Comfort (Live @ Whammy Halloween 2019) Magic Factory - The Man Won't Shake Your Hand Marlon Williams - Bright Eyes (Art Garfunkel Cover) Princess Chelsea - The Crystal Ballroom Reb Fountain - Round The Bend (7" b-side) Salad Boys - Storage (b-side) Sulfate - Woods (Cassette Exclusive b-side) Thee Golden Geese - Warm Leather Womb - Used To Be (JP Master Version) Yumi Zouma - Bruise (Alternate Version)

