Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Name, New Look For Heritage Festival

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Nelson City Council’s yearly Heritage Festival has been renamed to better reflect Nelson’s rich and varied cultural past.

From next year, the festival will be called Tuku 21 Whakatū Heritage Month, with the year in the name changing annually to reflect the event’s place in history. The new name follows discussions with iwi, who gifted the name “Tuku”, meaning “to share” or “exchange” in Te Reo Māori. The name is an expression of our diverse and unique stories, histories and heritage, and reflects the value of bi-culturalism within the context of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Tuku 21 Whakatū Heritage Month has evolved from a week of activities, organised mainly by Council, to become community-focused, with multiple organisations and community groups running their own events throughout April with Council support.

There is a rich wealth of stories from our people and our city to explore, and Council has been working with the eight iwi of Te Tau Ihu to encourage greater participation in the month of events.

A new logo has also been adopted, featuring raranga, or a traditional woven design. The purple and green strands of the weave represent the partnership of Māori and New Zealand European settlers and the blue and orange represent other significant and diverse cultural groups who have settled in our region. All contribute to our collective stories and unique history.

Community and Recreation Committee Chair Councillor Tim Skinner said the rebranded event better represented Nelson's diversity.

“We recognise there are many different strands to Nelson’s past, and ensuring we welcome and invite the telling of all of those diverse stories is important to growing the understanding of our city and our community.”

Grants of up to $2000 are available now for creative individuals and organisations with ideas to host events or activities for inclusion in Tuku 21 Whakatū.

The grants work in partnership with Council, and as such, applicants will also need to contribute time or money to the project. Applications are open until the end of January 2021.

Events must have a focus on heritage through stories of people and place, and be open to the public. Events in previous years have included tours of Nelson’s heritage homes, classes for traditional crafts such as flax weaving, and talks from the staff of the Nelson Provincial Museum.

For more event criteria, or to apply for a grant visit nelson.govt.nz/heritage-festival.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 