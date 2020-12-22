Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Exhibition Of Contemporary Māori Art Inspires Māori Creative Melodownz

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Mahi Tahi Media

Auckland Art Gallery has brought together 70 years of Māori creativity and storytelling into one powerful exhibition that is Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art.

Featuring over 300 artworks by 111 Māori artists, Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art is open until May 9th and is free to the public.

The game-changing exhibition celebrates Māori creativity through the generations, and highlights the common themes, narratives and ideas that Māori artists have explored and expressed in their creative outlet.

With a vast range of contemporary Māori art, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, clay-making, jewellery and body adornment, photography, digital media, film and installation art, the exhibition is an experience that everyone can enjoy and within which many find meaning.

Local Māori artist/rapper/creative, Melodownz, was blown away by the exhibition and says, ‘It made me really proud and empowered to know that a whole art gallery is full of Māori artists… I think that’s something that we need more often in this society, more indigenous artwork in that kind of environment.’

Inspired by his experience at Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art, Melodownz has created a spoken-word piece to represent his experience of being a young Māori creative in today’s world and what that means to him. Here is a link to his spoken word piece.

He speaks of the impact of colonisation, the way he feels in today’s society and how he draws on his Māori culture to empower him in his creativity.

As an intergenerational exhibition that explores the last 70 years of Māori art, Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art also creates an opportunity to look forward. It’s inspiring today’s generation of creatives, like Melodownz, to take charge of their stories and celebrate and embrace their culture through creativity.

Exhibition details:

Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art

Where: 
Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki
Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets
Auckland, New Zealand

Admission:

FREE for New Zealand residents and Gallery Members

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mahi Tahi Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 