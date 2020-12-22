Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

1.5 Million New Zealanders Watch Prada America’s Cup World Series And Christmas Cup Coverage On TVNZ

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 5:41 pm
Press Release: TVNZ

From Thursday 17th to Sunday 20th December, New Zealanders had the first opportunity to view all entries in the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA, racing each other in the PRADA America’s Cup World Series, Auckland and then the PRADA Christmas Cup on Sunday.

Event organisers and TVNZ are hailing local success after more than 1.5 million* people watched the first races on TVNZ last weekend.

TVNZ’s Director of Content, Cate Slater was impressed, “To have more than 1.5 million people watching on TVNZ’s broadcast channels and a further quarter of a million OnDemand streams over the four days is phenomenal. Saturday 19th December was the most popular day for viewing with 817,500* watching on TVNZ’s broadcast channels.

These numbers tell us loudly that watching the racing live is important to a huge number of people. We’re thrilled to have engaged so many viewers and can’t wait to deliver more racing and entertainment with the PRADA Cup Challenger Series then the main event, the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA, in 2021.”

Since winning the New Zealand media rights two years ago, TVNZ has invested in producing an entertaining and fun event for all viewers regardless of their sailing knowledge. With a specially built studio located in Auckland’s Viaduct and a team of dedicated reporters, presenters and commentators there is plenty to enjoy before, during and after each race, live and free on TVNZ.

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton was pleased with the viewership nationally of the first taste of America’s Cup action, “TVNZ have always shared our objective of making the 36th America’s Cup as accessible as possible to all corners of the country. Not only do these numbers illustrate the TVNZ production is available to all via the terrestrial broadcast and digitally but also the audience is excited by the racing of the amazing AC75’s and really starting to be engaged in the event which is really pleasing.”

*Nielsen TAM AP5+

