Free Fitness In 2021 From TVNZ And Les Mills

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 9:57 am
Press Release: TVNZ

New Zealanders will be getting more free access to the world’s best group fitness workouts in 2021 thanks to TVNZ and Les Mills.

The success of the Les Mills workouts on TVNZ during New Zealand’s Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 has inspired TVNZ and Les Mills to continue getting Kiwis moving next year.

Creative Director Jackie Mills says the Les Mills mission to create a fitter planet starts at home and partnering with TVNZ will allow more New Zealanders to get active and stay active for free in 2021.

“I’m thrilled that we can offer exercise to music workouts for young people with BORN TO MOVE and workouts for all ages and fitness levels with our range of group fitness workouts. All you have to do is turn on TVNZ and start moving to music, it really is that easy!”

TVNZ will offer BORN TO MOVE® workouts for 4-5 and 6-7 year-olds from 4 January on TVNZ 2 at 6 a.m.

Then from 18 January, TVNZ OnDemand will offer a range of Les Mills workouts including the modern yoga feel of BODYBALANCE®, core-strengthening with LES MILLS CORE®, the original cardio favourite BODYATTACK®, high-intensity with LES MILLS GRIT® and the martial arts inspiration of BODYCOMBAT®.

TVNZ 2 will follow with BODYBALANCE, LES MILLS CORE, BODYATTACK, LES MILLS GRIT and BODYCOMBAT workouts from February 2020.

TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater says the overwhelmingly positive feedback from viewers to the free Les Mills workouts during the Covid-19 lockdown made it an easy decision to offer more workouts across TVNZ in the new year.

“We’re all looking for a positive start to 2021, and what better way than with these workouts to deliver physical and mental health benefits. The range of Les Mills workouts across TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand gives New Zealanders of all ages the opportunity to find something that works for them.”

Managing Director of Les Mills New Zealand Dione Forbes-Ryrie adds “we are also very proud that the collaboration won Best Community Contribution at the New Zealand Exercise Industry Awards last month, recognising the difference that Les Mills and TVNZ can make in the health of New Zealanders.”

