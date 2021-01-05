‘No, I’m Not Australian’

Saturday 27th Feb 8:00 PM Fringe Bar, 26-32 Allen Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011

Tickets: General Admission: $10, Fringe Addict: $7

https://tinyurl.com/y8dulapd

Duration: 60mins Wheelchair Accessible R18

Fresh faced Songbird and stand up comedian, Ocean Denham has exploded onto the New Zealand comedy scene. Graduating from the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Arts (NASDA) in 2018, Ocean promptly jetted off to Europe and began slinging jokes around some of the top UK comedy spots.

‘No, I’m not Australian’ is one of four self written works by 2020 Best Variety Act nominee at ‘The Goodies,’ Ocean Denham. She’s been making waves and a name for herself despite being pretty new to stand up, ‘Hot tip: make sure you know the name Öcean Denham.’ - Backstage Christchurch reviewer, Sophie Ricketts.

Ocean’s comedy is geared towards real life experiences, she doesn’t shy away from being raw and honest; you better believe she doesn’t skip the good stuff AKA the embarrassing AF stories!

This show is a look at life in London from a kiwi gals perspective - genuine, endearing and absolutely hilarious.

You can catch ‘No I’m not Australian’ at Fringe Bar, the iconic cabaret and comedy venue in Wellington on the 27th February 2021. This event is proudly part of New Zealand Fringe Festival, go on, support local arts!

© Scoop Media

