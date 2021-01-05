Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘No, I’m Not Australian’

Tuesday, 5 January 2021, 6:20 am
Press Release: Ocean Denham

Saturday 27th Feb 8:00 PM Fringe Bar, 26-32 Allen Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011

Tickets: General Admission: $10, Fringe Addict: $7

https://tinyurl.com/y8dulapd

Duration: 60mins Wheelchair Accessible R18

Fresh faced Songbird and stand up comedian, Ocean Denham has exploded onto the New Zealand comedy scene. Graduating from the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Arts (NASDA) in 2018, Ocean promptly jetted off to Europe and began slinging jokes around some of the top UK comedy spots.

‘No, I’m not Australian’ is one of four self written works by 2020 Best Variety Act nominee at ‘The Goodies,’ Ocean Denham. She’s been making waves and a name for herself despite being pretty new to stand up, ‘Hot tip: make sure you know the name Öcean Denham.’ - Backstage Christchurch reviewer, Sophie Ricketts.

Ocean’s comedy is geared towards real life experiences, she doesn’t shy away from being raw and honest; you better believe she doesn’t skip the good stuff AKA the embarrassing AF stories!

This show is a look at life in London from a kiwi gals perspective - genuine, endearing and absolutely hilarious.

You can catch ‘No I’m not Australian’ at Fringe Bar, the iconic cabaret and comedy venue in Wellington on the 27th February 2021. This event is proudly part of New Zealand Fringe Festival, go on, support local arts!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ocean Denham on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album. Deceptively soft and insubstantial, the hooks latch on and slowly attach themselves to your subconscious, producing instant ear worms. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>

Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 