Aotearoa New Zealand On The Cover Of Metal Hammer Magazine

New Zealand heavy metal band Alien Weaponry have made the cover of international magazine Metal Hammer, with the headline 'Meet the Future of Metal.'

"For metallers, it's bigger than being on the cover of Rolling Stone," says guitarist/lead singer Lewis de Jong.

It's the first time a New Zealand artist has ever been on the cover of the prestigious UK-based music magazine.

"Feeling stoked and humbled from Waipu New Zealand," the band posted on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Only last week the band also featured in American Revolver Magazine's "most anticipated albums of 2021" for their upcoming second album, which was recorded during lockdown and will be released in the first half of 2021.

"With all the constraints around Covid 19 at the moment it's great to have some international presence," says drummer Henry de Jong. "We were lucky to have our own studio in Waipu to record most of the new album in, and and we are hoping touring will kick off in Europe and America later this year so we can reconnect with all our international fans."

The band signed with LA-based Rick Sales Entertainment (managers of Slayer, Ghost and Gojira) in September 2020; and just completed a NZ tour with new bassist Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds. They hope to tour Australia in the not too distant future.

