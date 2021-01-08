Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Commodore Charlie's Debut EP - Spice And Wine

Friday, 8 January 2021, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Manticore Artists

Commodore Charlie is a 5 piece hard rock band from both Wollongong and Sydney Australia, but, don’t put these boys in a box, drawing influences from across the hard rock, metal, punk and progressive genres - and playing with a feverish live energy - Commodore Charlie is one of the hottest upcoming bands in the Australian music scene.

Fiercely independent, the bands self-produced singles ‘DIY’, ‘Kombi’, ‘Swayze’ and ‘Round The Twist’ give but a taste of the wider palate of forward thinking music the group has to offer. The bands do it yourself mentality has continued with their latest project, ‘Spice & Wine’, which is a 5 track EP containing their most focused and energetic music to date.

‘Spice & Wine’ is set to be released online everywhere on February 5, 2020 with a single ‘Glass Party’ due out January 29, 2020.

