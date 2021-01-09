Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Speedshears, Records And Shows

Saturday, 9 January 2021, 8:59 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Masterton shearer Paerata Abraham shearing his final lamb in 19.86 seconds. Photo / SSNZ

Abraham gets big shearing week off to a flyer in Te Kuiti

Masterton shearer Paerata Abraham has started a big week in shearing sports with three sub-20seconds flyers and his second win in last night's (Friday night's) the Beau St George Memorial North Island Speedshear Championship final at the Waitete rugby club in Te Kuiti.

Abraham, who won the event three years ago when the trophy, was presented for the first time, following St George’s death in a car crash in France in April 2017, had the fastest time of the 26 shearers in the Open-class heats, the fastest time of the night with a 19.76sec flyer in the semi-final, and the final-winning time of 19.86sec.

Masterton shearer Paeraa Abraham accepts the Beau St George Memorial Trophy from Luke St George, whose brother died in a crash in France in 2017. Photo / SSNZ

Also claiming a $2000 first prize, Abraham beat fellow speedshear specialist Jimmy Samuels, of Marton, by 0.56sec, and third place went to Aidan Copp, from Christchurch, normally based in Australia, and currently working for Te Kuiti contractor Neil Fagan, driving from a stay-out shed near Raetihi to compete.

Shearing in front of a full-house crowd at the home club of late All Blacks rugby great Sir Colin Meads, Copp was one of at least six in the field who have held World records, shearin fron.

Competition organiser and Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan, who won the first Speedshear of the New Year at Tokomaru Bay on January 2, was 6th in the 6-man final.

The Senior final was won by Taumarunui shearer George Birkett, with a final time of 22.08sec.

North Island Speedshear Championship Senior winner George Birkett, of Taumarunui. Photo / SSNZ

The big week continues today (Saturday) with the first show competition in the country since the first week of December, with the Peninsula Duvauchelle Shears, and the long-running Te Puna Speedshear tonight, near Tauranga.

The focus turns to Southland later in the week, with Gore shearer Megan Whitehead’s attempt on the World women’s solo nine-hours lamb shearing record on Thursday, the Northern Southland Community Shears on Friday, incorporating the national longwool shearing and woolhandling titles, and the Winton A and P Show’s Southland Shears next Saturday, incorporating the national crossbred lambs shearing and woolhandling titles.

Also in Southland will be three more speedshears, at the Otautau Railway Hotel on Thursday, Winton’s Middle Pub on Friday and Colac Bay next Saturday, while on the Saturday there will also be shearing competitions at the Kaikoura, Wairoa and Takaka A and P shows.

Results of the North Island Speedshear Chamionship:

Open final: Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 19.86sec, 1; Jimmy Samuels (Marton) 20.42sec, 2; Bryce Guy (Kaeo) 21.32sec, 3; Aidan Copp (Christchurch) 21.34sec, 4; Digger Balme (Otorohanga) 21.88se, 5; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 22.92sec, 6.

Senior final: George Birkett (Taumarunui) 22.08sec, 1; Reuben Alabaster (Taihape) 22.92sec, 2; Cory Barrowcliffe

(Pio Pio) 23.06sec, 3; Forde Alexander (Taumarunui) 25.52sec, 4; Junior Orica (Whanganui) 28.42sec, 5; Quin Chase (Taumarunui) 6.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>

Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album. Deceptively soft and insubstantial, the hooks latch on and slowly attach themselves to your subconscious, producing instant ear worms. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>

Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 