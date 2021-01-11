Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Superbike Champs Open With A Canterbury Thriller

Monday, 11 January 2021, 5:56 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

Whakatane's Mitch Rees (Honda CBR1000), leading rider in the premier Superbike class after racing in Christchurch at the weekend. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

It was a typical summer scorcher in Canterbury at the weekend as the 2021 New Zealand Superbike Championships (NZSBK) got underway in thrilling fashion.

The four-round series kicked off at Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Ruapuna, on the outskirts of Christchurch, and the two-day Underground Brown-sponsored affair produced some of the closest and most thrilling race action that had possibly even been witnessed on the twisty 3.4-kilometre race circuit.

Lap records fell constantly – and unfortunately so too did some of the riders – as track temperatures melted tyres and sapped energy and rising young stars of the sport came together to sorely test the established heroes and heroines of this high-intensity motorsport.

Several riders rose above it all to register personal bests and break lap records, or simply sent humbling messages to their rivals with a clean sweep of wins.

Whakatane's Mitch Rees leads the glamour 1000cc Superbike class after a solid performance over both days – compiling a 3-3-5 score-card in his three races – while his younger brother Damon Rees chimed in by winning two of those three races and also claiming the coveted NZ Grand Prix title trophy for a second consecutive season.

But it could be said that local Christchurch man Dale Finch eclipsed that by qualifying fastest in the Supersport 600 class and then followed that by winning all three points races in his class, as well as taking the NZ GP title for that category.

Tauranga duo Barry Smith and Stu Dawe also finished the weekend unbeaten, cleaning up the sidecars class by qualifying fastest and winning both races.

But perhaps one of the most impressive of all was 14-year-old Invercargill rider Cormac Buchanan, who qualified fastest in both the Supersport 300 and Supersport 150 classes, then clean swept all six of his races (three in each class), as well as collecting two NZ GP titles along the way.

There is little time for riders to reflect, recover or regroup, with the series now following on with the FabTech and Trust Aoraki-sponsored second round at Levels International Raceway, near Timaru, in less than a week's time (on January 16-17).

There is a month-long break after this South Island phase of the series, with racing set to resume in the North Island, with the Mike Pero-sponsored MotoFest, round three at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, near Meremere, on March 6-7, before wrapping up with round four at Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park on March 13-14.

Motorcycling New Zealand road-race commissioner Grant Ramage said the Christchurch opener set up the series for "an absolute thriller", with so much still to race for and eventual title winners far from certain.

"Several riders put in some commanding performances at Christchurch, but nobody can afford to rest on their laurels," he said. "Anything can still happen and it's likely there will be different race winners at Levels International Raceway this coming weekend."

Points leaders after the first of four rounds are Mitch Rees (Superbikes); Christchurch's Aaron Scott (Superbike B, support class); Finch (Supersport 600); Napier's SJ Cavell (650 Pro Twins); Buchanan (Supersport 300 and Supersport 150); Christchurch's Blair Robertson (250 Production, support class, round one only); Hamilton's Billee Fuller (GIXXER Cup 150); Smith and Dawe (Sidecars).

GP title winners for the weekend were: Damon Rees (Superbikes); Finch (Supersport 600); Cavell (650 Pro Twins); Buchanan (Supersport 300 and Supersport 150).

The 2021 New Zealand Superbike Championships are supported by Sky Sport Next, Aon Insurance, Pirelli, Trust Aoraki, Redpath, CTAS, MX Timing, BikesportNZ.com and commentators Neil and Brad Ritchie.

2021 NZ Superbike Championships calendar:

Round 1 – January 9-10, Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Christchurch;

Round 2 – January 16-17, Levels International Raceway, Timaru;

Round 3 – March 6-7, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, North Waikato, Mike Pero MotoFest;

Round 4 – March 13-14, Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, Taupo.

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 