Gardens Magic Comes Alive This Week

Monday, 11 January 2021, 10:57 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The iconic Gardens Magic 2021 event brings music to the ears as the three-week whānau-friendly festival kicks-off this Tuesday at the Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Wellington City Council is proud to be hosting this free concert series in its 42nd year, filling the summer nights with magical sounds, art works and light displays.

First-up on the programme is reformed garage funksters OdESSA, back on stage after an 11-year hiatus, and on Wednesday, local indie rock favourites Glass Vaults bring the sounds. Other acts this week include Kiwi-flavoured soul on Thursday with Jamie and the Numbers, a mix of indie post-rock with Orangefarm on Saturday, and join the epic hoe-down with T-Bone on Sunday night.

Head to each evening’s event nice and early to grab a good picnic spot and enjoy the outdoor art of Jonathan Campbell and Campbell Maud. Wellington City Libraries team will be giving away pre-loved books and magazines each night before the concert starts too.

We’re helping to make summer unstoppable by supplying hand sanitisers, and remember to check in to one of the QR codes on site with your contact tracer app.

We encourage everyone to use public transport or walk, ride, scoot or car share to avoid parking frustration during this busy time. If you do drive, remember to Drive Safe, Drive Sober.

See the full programme below or visit wellington.govt.nz/gardens-magic. For daily updates, check the Council’s Facebook page.

