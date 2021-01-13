Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fun In The Sun Continues With Summer In The Square

Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Auckland Live presents
Summer in the Square
15 January – 27 February 2021
FREE in Aotea Square

Auckland Live’s Summer in the Square is a must-visit destination on the festival circuit this summer.

After sailing through the holiday season, Summer in the Square returns for 2021 with a splash, recommencing on Friday 15 January. The programme boasts an incredible array of live music and performances, film screenings and America’s Cup racing on the Auckland Live Digital Stage, plus live activations and interactive experiences, in Aotea Square.

Music brings the party all season long with an eclectic range of sonic delights pumping from the Summer in the Square stage. Kicking off the first weekend back in style is Ijebu Pleasure Club, transporting you to alternative 80s Nigeria with the Afro-funk stylings of a horn-laden 11-piece band!

Throughout the season every Friday and Saturday evening sees the iconic DJ sets in partnership with Base FM. Catch Wendy Douglas, Grassmouth, Ian Beatmaster Wright, and more in action, bringing the chill vibes as the sun goes down. For those who like to create their own sound, the interactive Aotea Symphony experience runs throughout the Summer in the Square season - simply step on the buttons in front of the Auckland Live Digital Stage to make your own masterpiece!

As the summer evenings stretch on, settle into Aotea Square’s outdoor lounge on a comfy beanbag to catch an impressive line-up of free films. From the family-friendly Ponyo and Hairspray, to inspiring biopics I am Greta, Yellow Is Forbidden, The Sapphires, and The Personal History of David Copperfield, and homegrown heart-warmers Take Home Pay and Whale Rider, the movie offerings get interactive on Valentine’s Day with a people’s choice! La La Land starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling or Marilyn Monroe's Some Like It Hot playing on the big screen. Vote for your choice from the 22nd Jan on the Auckland Live Facebook page. Plus, Aotea Square is the perfect chill zone to anchor for the day and enjoy the action of the 36th America’s Cup Races, broadcasting live on the Auckland Live Digital Stage.

Winners of Best Circus at the 2018 Auckland Fringe, Manubrium Circus Theatre hits the Aotea Square with their brand spanking new show Towel You What!? Spilling flips, slips and balloon tricks, this whānau show is an acrobatic ode to the unsung hero of our time - the humble towel! This show will be performed in conjunction with Auckland Live’s Fringe Town 2021.

Auckland Pride Festival celebrates in style, as the Auckland Pride March winds its way into Aotea Square to dance the night away with the huge all-ages Auckland Pride Party. Hosted by Drag Extraordinaries Hugo Grrrl and Miss Geena, headlined by queer icons, the phenomenal DJ HalfQueen and rap legend Randa, with performances from incredible DJ’s BrownBoy Magik and Jordan Eskra - the Auckland Pride Party promises an unforgettable night of queer celebratory splendour! Food trucks aplenty will complement the delectable offerings from Summer in the Square’s resident Hello Sailor container-top bar, keeping the crew fed and watered over the 5-hour and dual-stage extravaganza by Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s rainbow communities.

Come and celebrate with Summer in the Square during January and February to fill your long hot summer days in the City of Sails.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 