NGO Heavyweights Team Up For South Island Adventure Challenge

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International

Two of New Zealand’s most respected organisations have teamed up in 2021 to offer Kiwis the chance to take on the famous Alps2Ocean cycling adventure, all for a good cause.

Oxfam New Zealand and Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand are inviting Kiwis to experience a stunning cycle ride through spectacular scenery across the South Island.

Participants in the challenge will start their 300km journey at the Southern Alps, making their way through glacier-carved valleys, rural plains, and vineyards to the historical coastal town of Oamaru, all the while fundraising to support Oxfam and Amnesty’s vital work challenging injustice around the world.

Oxfam New Zealand’s Executive Director Rachael Le Mesurier said the epic adventure was sure to attract everyone from cycling buffs to mere enthusiasts.

"Having just cycled this very trail over the holidays I could not be more excited to launch this event to our supporters and all who want to get out and experience the South Island.

"It’s simply some of the most beautiful scenery you might have the chance to see in Aotearoa. The landscapes are both wondrous and humbling, and we know the camaraderie will be excellent! This is a unique opportunity to enjoy our breath-taking whenua while knowing you’re helping to make a difference for people who need it most.

"We’re proud to start this collaboration with our friends at Amnesty, in such an exquisite part of our country and ‘cycling’ together towards our shared goal of challenging injustice around the world."

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand’s Executive Director Meg de Ronde is equally excited about the new adventure.

"After such a challenging 2020 this event offers an amazing opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together for an inspiring adventure in 2021.

"I love that the team on the Alps2Ocean ride will be connected on so many levels - not only united by their sense of adventure but also in actively helping create the world they want to see.

"In the spirit of connection, it is great to be working together with Oxfam for this new adventure and we can’t wait to have our supporters join us for what will truly be a ride to remember!"

To find out more or to REGISTER visit Oxfam or Amnesty.

